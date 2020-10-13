Braves - Dodgers Game Two Notes - Part Two

WINNING STREAK: Atlanta has won all six of its postseason games this season, the longest playoff winning streak for the club since winning six straight games in the 1999 playoffs and the longest by the club to ever open a postseason. • Atlanta is just the seventh team in history to win each of its first six playoff games, and the first since the Dodgers in 2017. • Just three teams in history have opened a postseason with a longer winning streak, including the 2014 Royals (eight straight), 2007 Rockies (seven) and 1976 Reds (seven). • The Braves’ current playoff winning streak is tied for the second longest in franchise history, and trails just a franchise-most seven consecutive wins in 1995.

GAME 2: The Braves are set to play their 38th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and they are 27-10 (.730) in these games...They have won 11 of their last 12 such games, including Game 2 in each of the first two rounds of this postseason. • The Braves are 7-4 (.636) in Game 2 of the NLCS, with wins in two straight. • The Braves are 1-9 in series when they drop Game 2...Their only victory came in the 1996 LCS, when they lost to St. Louis and rebounded to win the series in seven games.

SCORING EARLY: Freddie Freeman drove Walker Buehler’s fifth pitch of Game 1 out to right field last night to give Atlanta a 1-0…In the 2018 NLDS, Los Angeles held Atlanta scoreless during the first 19 innings of the series. • The Braves have scored first in each of their six games this postseason and went 24-6 (.800) when doing so during the regular season, the best mark in the National League and second best in the majors (Tampa Bay, 25-6, .806).

CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES: The Braves swept the Marlins in the NLDS and advanced to their first National League Championship Series since 2001…This year marks Atlanta’s 12th trip to the NLCS, and the Braves are 5-6 over their first 11 series. • The Braves have played 61 games as a franchise in the League Championship Series, fifth most in baseball...Only the Yankees (90), Cardinals (81), Dodgers (69) and Red Sox (62) have played more. • Atlanta is 28-33 (.459) all-time in the LCS, including an 8-12 record (.400) record over its last 20 games. • Hank Aaron holds the franchise record for homers (3) and RBI (tied, 7) in a single LCS, doing so in 1969 against the Mets...Fred McGriff also drove in seven during the 1996 series vs. St. Louis. • Five Braves have been named NLCS MVP, with Eddie Pérez doing so last in 1999...Steve Avery (1991), John Smoltz (1992), Mike Devereaux (1995) and Javy López (1996) also earned the honor.