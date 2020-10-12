CATCHER

The Dodgers have Will Smith (.289-8-25) and the Braves have Travis d'Arnaud (.321-9-34). Smith is one of the best young catchers in the sport, while d'Arnaud has turned his career around in the last season-and-a-half. With how d'Arnaud is thriving as Atlanta's cleanup hitter, you have to give the slight edge to ATLANTA.

FIRST BASE

While Max Muncy (.192-12-27) is dangerous to hit the home run, he's not nearly the threat Freddie Freeman (.341-13-53) is. Freeman has not done much in the playoffs so far (.167 average with 1 RBI), and that makes him doubly dangerous for this series. The Dodgers will have to stop him to win the series. Edge to ATLANTA.

SECOND BASE

The Dodgers have Chris Taylor (.270-8-32), who has had a lot of big hits for the Dodgers in the postseason. Ozzie Albies (.271-6-19) gives ATLANTA the edge because of all that he can do for the Braves in the lineup and in the field. Albies hit just .200 in the first two series, so he's due for more good work at the plate.

SHORTSTOP

Dansby Swanson (.274-10-35) was really good in the first two rounds of the playoffs. He's elevated his game tremendously this season. Corey Seager (.307-15-41) is a great player, but he's struggled in the postseason (career .213 average). This is close, but LOS ANGELES gets the slight advantage.

THIRD BASE

The Braves need Austin Riley (.239-8-27) to continue playing good defense at the hot corner, and some big hits would help, as well. While Justin Turner (.307-4-23) did not show his normal power this season, he has always been a tremendous postseason hitter (.294-9-38). This goes to LOS ANGELES.

LEFT FIELD

Adam Duvall (.237-16-33) needs to get going, as he's hit just .100 in the two series so far. We all know what he's capable of doing with his power, which should not be hurt by the spacious stadium in Arlington. A.J. Pollock (.276-16-34) is a solid player and gives the slight edge here to LOS ANGELES.

CENTER FIELD

The Dodgers have former MVP Cody Bellinger (.239-12-30) while the Braves have Ronald Acuna, Jr. (.250-14-29). This is a great matchup, and both players could have huge impacts on this series. We'll give the edge to ATLANTA, but chances are Dodgers' fans would laugh at this. It could be a tie, but we'll bank on Acuna.

RIGHT FIELD

Nick Markakis (.254-1-15) is showing signs of age, but he can still be a doubles machine. That would help the Braves move the lineup, which could be huge if the park is too big for home runs. But the Dodgers have Mookie Betts (.292-16-39), so this is a huge advantage for LOS ANGELES.

DESIGNATED HITTER

Marcell Ozuna (.338-18-56) led the National League in home runs and RBI, and he's the heart and soul of the Braves this season. Joc Pederson (.190-7-16) is dangerous to hit home runs, but his average is a huge problem. This edge goes to ATLANTA, as Ozuna is the perfect new-age National League DH.

STARTING ROTATION

The Dodgers are going to win this, even with Atlanta doing spectacular things in the first two rounds. Having Clayton Kershaw is a huge advantage, as he is still an ace despite his postseason struggles. If the Braves trio of Fried-Anderson-Wright continue their pace, this will be wrong but LOS ANGELES gets the advantage.

BULLPEN

Los Angeles had the best bullpen ERA in the sport in 2020, but the concern they have with Kenley Jansen give the Braves a slight edge. Both pens are deep the entire way through, and the Braves will need that depth, especially in game four. Dodgers fans would scream at this, but we'll give ATLANTA the edge.

SUMMARY

This is close, perhaps closer than you think. The Braves stack up well with the Dodgers, but obviously the success of the starting pitchers will again define this series. Max Fried, Ian Anderson and Kyle Wright were like a version of Glavine, Smoltz and Maddux in the first two rounds. They may not have to be that good the rest of the way, but they can't go backwards and be Tommy Milone, Robbie Erlin and Touki Toussaint, either. This series should go six or seven games, and there is no reason Atlanta cannot win this. The Dodgers have more experience in the postseason, but that also means they have tremendous pressure to finally win the World Series. They overlook the Braves and they'll once again be watching from home.

BRAVES in seven. Why not! It can definitely happen.

