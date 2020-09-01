SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Ian Anderson previews his start in Boston

Bill Shanks

RHP Ian Anderson made his major league debut in his last start, August 26 vs. NYY, and allowed just one hit and one run over 6.0 innings to earn the win in Game 1 of a doubleheader. 

Anderson carried a no-hit bid through 5.1 innings…Per Elias, his 5.1 no-hit innings was the longest bid in a debut since Tampa Bay’s Brendan McCay on June 29 of last season, and the longest by any Braves pitcher in his debut since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966. 

Anderson became just the second starter along with Max Fried to win a game for Atlanta this season…The Braves were the last team in the majors to get wins from multiple starters this season.

Anderson is ranked by MLB.com as Atlanta’s top pitching prospect, and as the Braves’ No. 3 prospect overall...He is rated as the No. 42 prospect in baseball.  

Anderson became just second starter along with Max Fried to win a game for Atlanta this season…The Braves were the last team in the majors to get wins from multiple starters this season. 

Atlanta selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft...He was Atlanta’s highest draft selection since 1991, when the Braves took Mike Kelly second overall. • With his debut last week, Anderson became the 18th first-round pick from the 2016 draft to debut, and just the fourth high schoool first-rounder to do so. 

The Dodgers’ Gavin Lux (11th overall, Indian Trail (WI) HS), Washington’s Carter Kieboom (28th overall, Walton (GA) HS), and the Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson (33rd overall, Elk Grove (CA) HS) are the only other high school first rounders from 2016 to appear in the majors. • Has pitched this season at Atlanta’s altnerate training site. 

Anderson started a intrasquad scrimmage at Truist Park on 8/5 and allowed two hits and two runs with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings. • He split the 2019 season between two levels of the Braves minor league system, beginning with Double-A Mississippi before finishing the year with Triple-A Gwinnett. • Combined to go 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA (51 ER/135.2 IP) in 26 starts. • His 172 strikeouts ranked fourth most in all of minor league baseball. • In 80 career minor league games, all of which are starts, he is 17-21 with a 2.91 ERA (122 ER/377.2 IP) and 451 strikeouts.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Austin Riley improving in his second full season with the Braves

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley has improved greatly in August after a slow start to the season

Bill Shanks

Max Fried still perfect as the Braves lefty improves to 6-0 in win at Fenway Park

Atlanta Braves left-hander Max Fried talks about the win in Boston to give the Braves a two-game win streak

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Red Sox 6-3 behind Fried and Riley

The Atlanta Braves beat the Boston Red Sox 6-3 behind solid pitching from Max Fried and more hot hitting from third baseman Austin Riley

Bill Shanks

Max Fried heads to the hill tonight in Boston for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves play the Boston Red Sox in game one of the three-game series with Max Fried on the mound

Bill Shanks

Braves' Max Fried talks about his Monday start in Boston

Atlanta Braves left-handed pitcher Max Fried previews his Monday night start against the Boston Red Sox

Bill Shanks

A.J. Minter thriving in bullpen as Braves still in first place

The Atlanta Braves are up by three games in the National League East as they finish up the road trip this week in Boston against the last place Red Sox

Bill Shanks

Tommy Milone talks about his Atlanta Braves debut

The Braves acquired Tommy Milone to eat innings, but he lasted only 2.1 innings Sunday after being handed a 10-0 lead

Bill Shanks

Tommy Milone struggled in his debut but the Braves held on to win 12-10 in Philadelphia

The Braves almost squandered a 10-0 lead but instead held on for a 12-10 victory over the Phillies in the weekend series finale

Bill Shanks

Braves linked to Cleveland starter Mike Clevinger

The Atlanta Braves need help in the starting rotation and Cleveland's Mike Clevinger could help fill the huge void

Bill Shanks

Notes on Tommy Milone for his Braves debut

Newly acquired left-hander Tommy Milone will pitch for the Braves Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies

Bill Shanks