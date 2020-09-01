RHP Ian Anderson made his major league debut in his last start, August 26 vs. NYY, and allowed just one hit and one run over 6.0 innings to earn the win in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

Anderson carried a no-hit bid through 5.1 innings…Per Elias, his 5.1 no-hit innings was the longest bid in a debut since Tampa Bay’s Brendan McCay on June 29 of last season, and the longest by any Braves pitcher in his debut since the team moved to Atlanta in 1966.

Anderson became just the second starter along with Max Fried to win a game for Atlanta this season…The Braves were the last team in the majors to get wins from multiple starters this season.

Anderson is ranked by MLB.com as Atlanta’s top pitching prospect, and as the Braves’ No. 3 prospect overall...He is rated as the No. 42 prospect in baseball.

Atlanta selected Anderson with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft...He was Atlanta’s highest draft selection since 1991, when the Braves took Mike Kelly second overall. • With his debut last week, Anderson became the 18th first-round pick from the 2016 draft to debut, and just the fourth high schoool first-rounder to do so.

The Dodgers’ Gavin Lux (11th overall, Indian Trail (WI) HS), Washington’s Carter Kieboom (28th overall, Walton (GA) HS), and the Cardinals’ Dylan Carlson (33rd overall, Elk Grove (CA) HS) are the only other high school first rounders from 2016 to appear in the majors. • Has pitched this season at Atlanta’s altnerate training site.

Anderson started a intrasquad scrimmage at Truist Park on 8/5 and allowed two hits and two runs with 11 strikeouts over 6.0 innings. • He split the 2019 season between two levels of the Braves minor league system, beginning with Double-A Mississippi before finishing the year with Triple-A Gwinnett. • Combined to go 8-7 with a 3.38 ERA (51 ER/135.2 IP) in 26 starts. • His 172 strikeouts ranked fourth most in all of minor league baseball. • In 80 career minor league games, all of which are starts, he is 17-21 with a 2.91 ERA (122 ER/377.2 IP) and 451 strikeouts.