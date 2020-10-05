Braves - Marlins regular season statistical ranks in the National League
Bill Shanks
NATIONAL LEAGUE RANKS OFFENSE
STAT BRAVES
OBP (.349) 1
WALKS (239) 1
SLG % (.483) 1
DOUBLES (130) 1
HITS (556) 1
RBI (338) 1
OPS (.832) 1
HOME RUNS (103) 2
RUNS SCORED (348) 2
BATTING AVERAGE (.268) 2
SB (23) 9
STAT MARLINS
OBP (.319) 9
WALKS (191) 12
SLG % (.384) 13
DOUBLES (82) T11th
HITS (472) 10
RBI (247) 11
OPS (.703) 12
HOME RUNS (60) 12
RUNS SCORED (263) 11
BATTING AVERAGE (.244) 9
SB (51) 2
NATIONAL LEAGUE RANKS PITCHING
STAT BRAVES
OVERALL ERA (4.41) 7
STARTER ERA (5.51) 15
BULLPEN ERA (3.31) 2
STAT MARLINS
OVERALL ERA (4.86) 11
STARTER ERA (4.31) 8
BULLPEN ERA (5.50) 13
MARLINS STARTERS VS. BRAVES THIS SEASON
3-3
4.92 H-47.2ip
26R-26ER
Braves outscored the Marlins 68-44 in the 10 games they played the Marlins this season - Take away the 29-9 game, and the Braves outscored the Marlins 39-35
Marlins have made the playoffs in two other years in franchise history – 1997 and 2003
They won the World Series both seasons
After the win over the Cubs in the wild card series, the Marlins are now 7-0 All-Time in postseason series
They have nicknamed themselves the “BOTTOM FEEDERS”
Last season the Marlins lost 105 games
They have not had a winning record since 2009
Marlins had 18-out-of-30 players test positive for COVID-19
