NATIONAL LEAGUE RANKS OFFENSE

STAT BRAVES

OBP (.349) 1

WALKS (239) 1

SLG % (.483) 1

DOUBLES (130) 1

HITS (556) 1

RBI (338) 1

OPS (.832) 1

HOME RUNS (103) 2

RUNS SCORED (348) 2

BATTING AVERAGE (.268) 2

SB (23) 9

STAT MARLINS

OBP (.319) 9

WALKS (191) 12

SLG % (.384) 13

DOUBLES (82) T11th

HITS (472) 10

RBI (247) 11

OPS (.703) 12

HOME RUNS (60) 12

RUNS SCORED (263) 11

BATTING AVERAGE (.244) 9

SB (51) 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE RANKS PITCHING

STAT BRAVES

OVERALL ERA (4.41) 7

STARTER ERA (5.51) 15

BULLPEN ERA (3.31) 2

STAT MARLINS

OVERALL ERA (4.86) 11

STARTER ERA (4.31) 8

BULLPEN ERA (5.50) 13

MARLINS STARTERS VS. BRAVES THIS SEASON

3-3

4.92 H-47.2ip

26R-26ER

Braves outscored the Marlins 68-44 in the 10 games they played the Marlins this season - Take away the 29-9 game, and the Braves outscored the Marlins 39-35

Marlins have made the playoffs in two other years in franchise history – 1997 and 2003

They won the World Series both seasons

After the win over the Cubs in the wild card series, the Marlins are now 7-0 All-Time in postseason series

They have nicknamed themselves the “BOTTOM FEEDERS”

Last season the Marlins lost 105 games

They have not had a winning record since 2009

Marlins had 18-out-of-30 players test positive for COVID-19

