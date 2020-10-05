SI.com
Braves - Marlins regular season statistical ranks in the National League

Bill Shanks

NATIONAL LEAGUE RANKS OFFENSE

STAT BRAVES

OBP (.349) 1
WALKS (239) 1
SLG % (.483) 1
DOUBLES (130) 1
HITS (556) 1
RBI (338) 1
OPS (.832) 1
HOME RUNS (103) 2
RUNS SCORED (348) 2
BATTING AVERAGE (.268) 2
SB (23) 9

STAT MARLINS

OBP (.319) 9
WALKS (191) 12
SLG % (.384) 13
DOUBLES (82) T11th
HITS (472) 10
RBI (247) 11
OPS (.703) 12
HOME RUNS (60) 12
RUNS SCORED (263) 11
BATTING AVERAGE (.244) 9
SB (51) 2 

NATIONAL LEAGUE RANKS PITCHING

STAT BRAVES

OVERALL ERA (4.41) 7  
STARTER ERA (5.51) 15  
BULLPEN ERA (3.31) 2 

STAT MARLINS

OVERALL ERA (4.86) 11
STARTER ERA (4.31) 8
BULLPEN ERA (5.50) 13 

MARLINS STARTERS VS. BRAVES THIS SEASON
3-3
4.92 H-47.2ip
26R-26ER

Braves outscored the Marlins 68-44 in the 10 games they played the Marlins this season - Take away the 29-9 game, and the Braves outscored the Marlins 39-35

Marlins have made the playoffs in two other years in franchise history – 1997 and 2003
They won the World Series both seasons

After the win over the Cubs in the wild card series, the Marlins are now 7-0 All-Time in postseason series

They have nicknamed themselves the “BOTTOM FEEDERS”

Last season the Marlins lost 105 games

They have not had a winning record since 2009

Marlins had 18-out-of-30 players test positive for COVID-19

