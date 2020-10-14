Kyle Wright makes his second career postseason appearance and his ninth start of the season... Has made just 12 career regular season starts and 19 career appearances. • Atlanta’s Game 2 and Game 3 starters have just 18 career regular season starts between them. • Made his postseason debut with the start in Game 3 of the NLDS and blanked Miami over 6.0 innings, allowing just three hits and two walks while fanning a career-most seven batters...The Braves beat the Marlins, 7-0. • He became just the fifth player in franchise history to throw at least 6.0 scoreless frames in their playoff debut, joining Ian Anderson (2020), Steve Avery (1991), Johnny Sain (1948) and Bill James (1914)…He is the second Braves rookie to do so, joining Anderson.

Wright and Anderson both pitched 6.0 shutout innings in their postseason debuts this season, becoming the first pair of rookie teammates in MLB history to each throw 6.0 scoreless frames in their playoff debut in a single postseason…Just four sets of teammates had done so in their postseason debuts at any point in their careers, with Baltimore’s Mike Boddikcer and Storm Davis last doing so in 1983…Jimmy Ring and Hod Eller of the 1919 Cincinnati Reds did so, while the 1966 Baltimore Orioles had three such pitchers (Moe Drabowsky, Jim Palmer and Wally Bunker).

Has never faced Los Angeles. • Debuted against one team this season, facing Tampa Bay in his season debut on July 28...Allowed four hits, three walks and five runs over just 2.2 innings. • Over his final three starts of the regular season and first start of the playoffs, has combined to go 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA (5 ER/25.0 IP) and 21 strikeouts...Atlanta has won all four games. • Allowed opponents to bat just .159/.237/.250 with a .487 OPS during his last four starts...Over his first 16 career appearances, opponents batted .292/.417/545 with a .962 OPS. 2020 Recap

Wright made a career-most eight starts during his third major league campaign, going 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA (22 ER/38.0 IP)...Won each of his last two decisions and the Braves won his last three starts. • Went 2-0 with a 2.37 ERA (5 ER/19.0 IP) in his last three starts, allowing opponents to bat just .164 and walking six. • The wins came after Wright went 0-7 to begin his major league career...Prior to his last three outings, the Braves were just 2-14 in the 16 career games in which Wright had pitched. • Since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966, just three other pitchers have started their careers winless in their first seven decisions…Dave Campbell (1977-78) and Joel De La Cruz (2016) each started 0-7, while Frank LaCorte (1975-76) was winless in his first nine decisions. • He opened the season in Atlanta’s rotation and made four starts for the Braves, going 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA (12 ER/15.0 IP) before being optioned on 8/20.

Wright was recalled, 9/8, from the club’s alternate training site and allowed seven hits and five runs over 4.0 innings to take the loss vs. Miami...Allowed a careermost three home runs. • Tied his career high with 6.0 innings pitched, August 8 at Philadelphia...Took the loss after allowing six hits and four runs. • All four runs scored in the fourth, and all four scored via home run...J.T. Realmuto hit a solo shot, and Jay Bruce followed later with a three-run homer. • Following the runs allowed, Wright retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced. • Made the first scoreless start of his career, August 2 against the Mets...Held New York to five hits and four walks over 3.1 innings...Struck out five.

Wright held New York hitless in seven at-bats with runners in scoring position. • Started against Tampa Bay, July 28, for his first start of the season and allowed four hits, three walks and five runs over 2.2 innings, • Struck out the first two batters he faced and was through 2.2 scoreless innings before allowing five straight batters to reach (two walks and three singles) with two outs in the third. • Made his second Opening Day roster after also breaking with Atlanta last season.

