Kyle Wright ready for whatever role the Braves give him

Bill Shanks

With Cole Hamels out and Felix Hernandez opting out, the door was open for Kyle Wright to get the first shot at the fifth starter's job.

Wright got his final shot Wednesday to show the Braves he would be their guy to start game five on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays. He pitched 3.2 innings and gave up two runs on four hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was happy with Wright's performance. He would not say if Wright is going to be the fifth starter, but barring some other move by general manager Alex Anthopoulos, the expectation is Wright will be the team's fifth starter.

And this is his chance. Wright wasn't ready last year. He showed and proved that. But a mechanic adjustment he made in spring training with his delivery has many believing his time is now.

It's been three years since he was taken fifth in the first round of the MLB draft. He was a college pitcher, and many believe most college pitchers taken that high school be in the big leagues as a contributor a lot sooner than three years.

But Wright has had his cups of coffee in Atlanta. He's had to learn what he's done wrong and what he needs to get better. 

Wright will likely get his chance next Tuesday as Atlanta's fifth starter to begin the season. 

