The Braves and Dodgers completed their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight, with the Dodgers winning the NLCS, 4-3…Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers had met three times in postseason play previously, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

The Braves played the 12th winner-take-all game in franchise history, and the club is now 4-8 (.333) in these games overall…Atlanta has lost six straight winner-take-all games in the postseason, last winning one of these games in the 1996 NLCS, when it beat St. Louis, 15-0…The Braves have subsequently lost Game 5 of the 2002, 2003 and 2004 NLDS, the 2012 NL Wild Card Game, Game 5 of the 2019 NLDS, and tonight.

Clinch Game: Atlanta had three chances to clinch the series after taking a 3-1 lead Thursday night...The Braves dropped all three and are 16-22 (.421) in these games in franchise history…Prior to this postseason, Atlanta had gone 0-7 in clinch games since 2001, including 0-2 last season against St. Louis...The Braves are now 2-10 in their last 12 clinch games.

The Braves jumped out to a 2-0 series lead before falling to the Dodgers in seven games…Atlanta had never lost an NLCS when taking a 2-0 series lead, and are now 12-3 in series play when winning the first two games…This series was Atlanta’s first loss when winning the first two games of a series since the 1996 World Series.