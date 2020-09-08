Braves vs. Marlins: The Braves and Marlins today opened a three-game series…In their only previous meetings this season, Atlanta took two-of-three at Marlins Park, August 14-16…The Braves went 15-4 against the Marlins last year, a year after going 14-5 versus Miami…Atlanta’s 15 wins over the Marlins in 2019 set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season…It was the Braves most wins against a single opponent in a season since 2004, when they also went 15-4 against Montreal.

Extras: Atlanta played its third extra-inning game of the season, and its first at Truist Park, and fell to 1-2 in extra-inning games this season…Miami moved to 2-2 in four extra-inning games.

Miguel Rojas: Recorded a career high-tying four hits on two singles and two doubles, as he finished the day 4-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI, including the game winner…In 19 games, he’s hitting .375 (21-for-56) while going 8-for-16 (.500) with three doubles, two runs scored, three RBI, and two walks over his last seven.

Two-Out RBI: All four of the Marlins runs scored in regulation today came with two outs in the inning…Miami entered play with a batting average of .263 (101-for-384) with two outs, second-highest mark in the National League and fourth in the majors this season...They’ve scored 77 of their 151 runs this season with two outs (51%).

José Ureña: Was activated off the injured list today and made his 2020 season debut, allowing three runs, five hits, and three walks with two strikeouts over 5.0 innings…He threw 83 pitches, 46 for strikes…He remains winless against Atlanta over his last eight starts…This was Ureña’s first start in Atlanta in over two years, since August 15, 2018, when he was ejected in the first inning for hitting Ronald Acuña Jr…Had been winless in his last seven overall starts against the Braves, going 0-5 with a 7.80 ERA (26 ER/30.0 IP) during that span prior to today’s game…Marlins starters have now held opponents to three earned runs or less in 22 of their last 24 games.

Corey Dickerson: Led off and played left field today, going 1-for-5 with an infield single, three groundouts and a strikeout…Has just five hits in his last 38 at-bats, but four of the five hits have been extra-base hits…Has hit .343 (12-for-35) out of the No. 4 spot in the lineup…Conversely, is a combined 15-for-85 (.176) in all other spots in the batting order.

Misc. Bits: The Marlins improved to 16-8 (.667) overall on Labor Day…They have won six of their last nine Labor Day contests since 2011. …. The Marlins are 16-9 (.563) on the road this season, entered the game tied with the Doders and White Sox for the most road wins in the majors…Have outscored their opponent 121-105 away from Marlins Park…Miami has not had a winning road record since going 44-37 (.543) in 2009.

Home Runs: Did not homer for just the sixth time in 25 road games this season…Had hit 11 home runs in their last seven overall games, including multiple homers in four of those contests…Miami hit a major league-low 146 home runs last season.

Atlanta lost its first series-opening game at Truist Park this season…The Braves were 7-0 in such games entering play.

Off the Bench, Pt. I: Adam Duvall pinch hit for Atlanta in the bottom of the ninth inning and drove a full-count pitch out to center to tie the game, 4-4…It was Duvall’s fourth career pinch-hit homer, and his first since August 16, 2017 at Chicago-NL while with Cincinnati…The homer was the fifth of his career that either tied the game or gave his team the lead in the ninth inning or later, and his second such game this season…His first also came against the Marlins’ Brandon Kintzler, who he homered off of today, on August 15 at Miami.

Off the Bench, Pt. II: Duvall’s homer was the first pinch-hit homer that tied the game or gave Atlanta a lead in the ninth or later since Johan Camargo took Washington’s Tanner Rainey deep in the 10 inning on June 23 of last season at Nationals Park…It was the first such homer with the Braves trailing since Charlie Culberson hit a two-run walkoff homer off the bench on June 3, 2018 vs. the Mets.

Ian Anderson: Made his third career major league start and went just 3.0 innings against Miami, holding the Marlins to two hits and two runs (one earned) while matching hits and walks with four apiece…Had won each of his first two career starts, becoming the first Braves rookie starter since Kyle Davies to start 2-0…No Braves rookie starter has won his first three starts.

Freddie Freeman: Doubled home two runs in the first inning, and ended the game 1-for-2 with a pair of walks…Freeman has now reached base in 23 straight games, the third-longest active run in baseball…Entering today, only Alex Bregman (40 games) and Christian Yelich (26) had longer active streaks.

Home Runs: Duvall’s homer was the only one of the day for Atlanta, which say its multi-homer game streak end at six…The run tied for the second-longest such streak in Atlanta era history (since 1966), and was the second longest in the majors this season…The Yankees are the only other team that has had a longer stretch this season, doing so in eight straight from July 26 to August 5.