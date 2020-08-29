SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves lose again to Phillies 4-1

Bill Shanks

All along, the Philadelphia Phillies represented the greatest challenge to the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. That's because the Phillies have a starting rotation and the Braves really don't.

That played out again Saturday as Phillies' starter Zach Eflin easily outpitched Atlanta's starter Josh Tomlin. Eflin only gave up a solo home run in his seven innings of work, while Tomlin gave up four runs in 4.1 innings.

And this time, the Braves could not do damage on the Phillies' bullpen. They had the tying run at the plate down three runs in the ninth inning, but Marcell Ozuna flew out to center, while Nick Markakis lined out to first to end the game.

The Phillies 4-1 win came from the three-run home run Rhys Hoskins had in the fifth inning off Tomlin, who had two walks and one strikeout.

Eflin allowed four hits and only the home run by Johan Camargo in the fifth inning. He did not walk a batter and struck out eight. 

Philadelphia's two starters in this series have allowed three runs on 10 hits in 12.2 innings, with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Atlanta's two starting pitchers have allowed eight runs on nine hits in 8.1 innings, with four walks and four strikeouts.

Alex Anthopoulos' phone just heated up, as he has less than 48 hours now from the August 31 trade deadline.

Atlanta once again got great relief pitching, as Tyler Matzek and Grant Dayton combined for 3.2 scoreless innings, with no walks and three strikeouts.

The Braves end the series with the Phillies Sunday night at 7:08 p.m. ET on the ESPN Sunday night game. Huascar Ynoa will start for the Braves, while Jake Arrieta (2-3, 4.32) goes for Philadelphia.

Atlanta (18-14) and Philadelphia (14-14) are now tied in the loss column. The Braves lead the Phillies by two games in the NL East.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com weekdays from 3-7 p.m. ET. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves - Phillies game two notes

Braves and Phillies play in game two of the series Saturday afternoon

Bill Shanks

What would you do if you were the Braves GM?

With the trade deadline two days away, what would you do if you were the general manager of the Atlanta Braves?

Bill Shanks

MJTRIP

Braves lose to Phillies 7-4 on Kingery walk-off home run

The Braves had their chances, but the Phillies won the battle of the bullpens Friday night in game one of the weekend series

Bill Shanks

Braves should be better in second half of the regular season

Bill Shanks talks about how the Braves should be even better in the final 30 games of the regular season

Bill Shanks

Robbie Erlin starts game one for the Braves in Philadelphia

Robbie Erlin starts for the Braves Friday night as they start a three-game weekend series in Philadelphia. Bill Shanks previews the weekend.

Bill Shanks

Braves lead the NL East by two games at halfway point

With significant injuries and a horrible rotation, the Braves still have a two-game lead and 18 wins at the halfway point of the regular season

Bill Shanks

Fans should trust Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos to fix rotation

The Atlanta Braves need help in the starting rotation and fans should trust GM Alex Anthopoulos to help get it better

Bill Shanks

Braves notes after Wednesday's game two

The Atlanta Braves have swept the New York Yankees with a 2-1 win in game two

Bill Shanks

Braves sweep the Yankees with 2-1 win in game two

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 2-1 in game two to sweep the double-header Wednesday at Truist Park

Bill Shanks

Braves beat Yankees behind Ian Anderson's stellar debut

The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Yankees 4-1 with Ian Anderson going six strong innings in his MLB debut

Bill Shanks