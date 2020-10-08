GAME 3: The Braves are set to play their 36th Game 3 of a playoff round today, and they are 14-21 (.400) in these games...They have won each of their last two Game 3s, winning in 2018 and 2019. • The Braves beat the Dodgers, 6-5, in Game 3 of the 2018 NLDS for their only win of the series, and scored three ninth-inning runs to rally for a 3-1 win in the 2019 NLDS vs. St. Louis. • The Braves are 8-7 in Game 3 of the Division Series...They would go on to win five of the eight series in which they won the middle game.

WINNING STREAK: Atlanta has won all four of its postseason games this season, the longest playoff winning streak for the club since winning six straight games in the 1999 playoffs. • The Braves’ current winning streak is the fourth longest single-postseason run in franchise history. • The club won a franchise-most seven straight games on its way to the 1995 World Series, and won five in a row during the 1996 postseason. • The Boston Braves won five straight postseason games between 1914 and 1948, and Atlanta also won five straight between the 1995 and 1996 playoffs. • Houston won its first four games of the 2020 playoffs before losing to Oakland yesterday, while the Dodgers are also 4-0 this postseason.

TRAVIS D’ARNAUD: Drove a 2-1 pitch out to left field in the fourth inning yesterday and has homered in both games this series…He became just the 15th catcher in history to homer in back-to-back postseason games, and the third to do so for Atlanta. • Eddie Pérez (1999) and Javy López (2002) each did so for the Braves. • Only one catcher, the Angels’ Bengie Molina, has homered in three straight playoff games, doing so in 2005.

THE BULLPEN: Four Braves relievers combined to pitch 3.1 scoreless innings yesterday, and the Atlanta bullpen has allowed just one earned run in 17.1 innings (0.52 ERA) in four postseason games. • The Braves 0.52 ERA in relief is lowest in the postseason. • In the regular season, the Braves bullpen compiled a 3.40 ERA (103 ER/272.2 IP), while throwing the most innings in the National League...The relievers’ 3.40 ERA was the fourth best in baseball. • The Braves went 27-0 in the regular season when leading after six innings and are 2-0 in the postseason when taking a lead to the seventh. • From the sixth inning on, the Braves bullpen had a 2.71 ERA (62 ER/205.2 IP) in the regular season, best in the National League and trailing only Oakland’s 2.65 mark for the major league lead.