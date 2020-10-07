The Braves and Marlins continue their best-of-five National League Division Series today with the 12th meeting between the clubs this season... The teams played 10 times in the regular season, with the Braves winning six of the games. • Atlanta used a six-run seventh inning to take Game 1 in the series, 9-5.

The Braves went 4-3 in Atlanta against the Marlins and 2-1 in Miami during the regular season...They won four of the last five games between the clubs, outscoring Miami 56-22 over this stretch.

The Braves have won the season set with Miami every year since 2015...The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the single-season franchise record by one game...Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012.

The Braves and Miami have met one time in postseason play, with the Marlins taking the 1997 NLCS, four games to two.

RHP Ian Anderson made two of his six starts this season against Miami, and went 0-1 with a 1.04 ERA (1 ER/8.2 IP) versus the Marlins... Miami is the only team he has ever faced more than once...Four of the five runs he allowed to the Marlins this season were unearned, including all three he surrendered in his final start of the season, September 24.

RHP Pablo López is set for his postseason debut with today’s start and makes his ninth career appearance, all starts, versus Atlanta...The 6-foot3, 200-pound native of Cablimas, Venezuela is 2-4 with a 4.43 ERA (20 ER/40.2 IP) in his career against the Braves, including a 2-1 record and a 6.39 ERA (9 ER/12.2 IP) in three starts this season.

GOOD GAME: C Travis d’Arnaud went 3-for-3 with two walks and four RBI in Game 1, including the game-winning, three-run homer in the seventh… He became the first catcher in baseball history to reach base five times and drive in four in a postseason game. He is just the second Braves catcher to reach base five times in a playoff game, joining Javy López in Game 5 of the 1996 NLCS vs. St. Louis. d’Arnaud is also the second Braves catcher to ever drive in four runs in a postseason game, matching Eddie Pérez in Game 3 of the 1998 NLDS vs. Chicago. VS. THE NL EAST: The Braves have played an intradivision foe in the postseason twice before...They lost in six games to the Marlins in the LCS in 1997, before beating the Mets in six games in 1999 to advance to the World Series.

