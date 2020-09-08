The Braves and Marlins continue a three-game set with tonight’s game and play the fifth of 10 meetings between the clubs this season... Atlanta and Miami will meet again here at Truist Park on August 21 to start a four-game set to close the season series. • Despite yesterday’s loss, the Braves are 22-7 (.759) versus the Marlins at Truist Park since the facility opened in 2017, including wins in four of the last five... Atlanta won two of three games from Miami during their only previous meeting of the season • The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the singleseason franchise record by one game. • Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012.

RH Kyle Wright was recalled by Atlanta today and makes his fifth start of the season...Wright went 0-3 with a 7.20 ERA (12 ER/15.0 IP) in four starts to open the season, and is 0-1 with a 5.00 ERA (5 ER/9.0 IP) in two career starts versus Miami.

RH Sixto Sánchez makes his fourth career start for the Marlins, and his first against Atlanta...Ranked by MLB.com as Miami’s top overall prospect, Sánchez is 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA (5 ER/19.0 IP) over his first three starts.

CHASING 1,500: 1B Freddie Freeman went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks yesterday afternoon, and now has 1,496 hits during his 11-year major league career. • Just seven players in baseball’s modern era (since 1900) have logged 1,500 hits for the franchise... Hank Aaron (3,600), Chipper Jones (2,726), Eddie Mathews (2,201), Dale Murphy (1,901), Rabbit Maranville (1,696), Andruw Jones (1,683) and Tommy Holmes (1,503) are the only Braves to reach the milestone. • With four more hits, Freeman will become the 26th active player to reach 1,500 hits...LAA’s Albert Pujols leads all active players with 3,226 hits...Since his first full major league season in 2011, Freeman’s 1,492 hits are fourth most in the majors and easily most in the National League (Daniel Murphy, 1,395). • Dating to a doubleheader on August 9 at Philadelphia, a span of 26 games, Freeman has gone 35-for-92 (.380) with 16 extra-base hits (10 doubles, a triple, five home runs), and more walks (21) than strikeouts (13)...He has reached base safely in 58-of-115 (.504) plate appearances in this time. • Freeman went 1-for-2 with two walks yesterday and has now reached base in 23 straight dating to August 11...Only Alex Bregman (40) and Christian Yelich (26) have longer active streaks.