Braves Matt Olson Reaches Rare Milestone in Loss to Mets
Matt Olson played a historic game on Thursday night in the Atlanta Braves 4-0 loss to the Mets. His actual performance didn't stand out. He went 1-for-4 collecting one of three total his by the Braves in the game. However, this game marked his 700th consecutive game played.
The streak goes back to May 2, 2021, after sitting out three games for the Oakland Athletics. He played 134 consecutive games for the A's the remainder of the season before being traded to the Braves in the offseason. He's played 566 straight games since arriving in Atlanta.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, he is the sixth player to have a streak of 700 games or more played since the divisional era began in 1969.
- 1982 to 1998 Cal Ripken Jr: 2,632
- 1975 to 1983 Steve Garvey: 1,207
- 2000 to 2007 Miguel Tejada: 1,152
- 1978 to 1983 Pete Rose: 745
- 1981 to 1986 Dale Murphy: 740
While Olson hasn't played all of his games in Atlanta, he still gets to join the company of another Braves legend, Dale Murphy. His streak during the early 1980s saw him win back-to-back MVP awards in 1982 and 1983.
Doing some basic math, Olson's streak at the end of the season will be 782 games, putting him fourth on the list and 92 away from matching Murphy for consecutive games in a Braves uniform dating back to 1969. He would reach the 1,000-consecutive-games mark 56 games into the 2027 season.
Any milestone for games played beyond that can be addressed if and when we get there.
During this time, Olson has been named an All-Star twice, won a Silver Slugger and finished fourth place in MVP voting in the National League (2023). At the plate, he's batted .258 with a .512 slugging with 165 home runs and 486 RBIs.
He's had his inconsistencies at times, but he's proved to be a ballplayer who can be penciled into the lineup day in and day out.