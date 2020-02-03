BravesCentral
Braves bring in several new minor league coaches

Bill Shanks

The Braves will have some stability with the managers of the top four minor league affiliates, but there are plenty of other changes as the team announced its minor league coaching staffs for 2020 on Friday.

Damon Berryhill (4 straight season) will manage Triple-A Gwinnett, with Chris Maloney returning to Double-A Mississippi for the third straight season. Barrett Kleinknecht will be back in High-A Florida as the manager for the second straight year, while Matt Tuiasosopo heads to Rome for his second consecutive season as the Low-A manager.

Former MLB outfielder Michael Saunders will be the new manager in Danville. Saunders just retired after a nine-year career with the Mariners, Blue Jays and Phillies. Anthony Nunez, who managed Danville last season, will now manage Atlanta’s team in the Gulf Coast League.

Mike Maroth (Gwinnett), Dan Meyer (Florida) and Kanekoa Texeira (Rome) return as pitching coaches. David Chavarria will replace the retired Dennis Llewellyn as Mississippi’s pitching coach. Chavarria was Atlanta’s rehab pitching coordinator last season. He spent seven seasons as a coach with the Brewers and 11 seasons with the Rangers before joining the Braves last year.

Doug Mansolino is in his second season as the team’s field coordinator. Paul Davis is the new pitching coordinator. Davis was Seattle’s MLB pitching coach last season but lasted only one season. He had been the Cardinals’ manager of pitching analytics. Davis also taught psychology at the university level before joining the Cardinals’ organization in 2013.

JD Closser, who spent parts of three seasons as a catcher with the Colorado Rockies, is the new catching coordinator. He held the same position with the Yankees, for whom he worked for six years. Mike Brumley is back as the hitting coordinator.

The Braves will also have former Atlanta coaches Terry Pendleton and Eddie Perez as special assistants to player development, along with former longtime MLB coach DeMarlo Hale, who joined the organization last season.

Should the Braves trade for Kris Bryant of the Cubs or go with internal options?

Bill Shanks talks about the new opportunity the Braves have to get a veteran third baseman.

Bill Shanks

Kris Bryant could be traded soon, but will the Braves have interest?

It's time to keep an eye on what happens with Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, as we now know he has two more years under control.

Bill Shanks

ScottKennedy

Ben Ingram talks with Bill Shanks about the big Braves questions before spring training

Bill Shanks talks with Ben Ingram about the Br

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Will the Braves really spend more money?

Bill Shanks talks about what the Braves could do if they really have more money to spend

Bill Shanks

Alex Anthopoulos talks about what ownership might let him do

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos talked with fans about what the team could possibly do if the right deal comes along.

Bill Shanks

ScottKennedy

When will Cristian Pache be ready for the big leagues?

Cristian Pache, Drew Waters, Ian Anderson, Kyle Wright and Shea Langaliers have been named some of baseball's top prospects.

Bill Shanks

The Atlanta Braves will give former Marlin Peter O'Brien a shot to win a job in MLB camp as a non-roster player.

The Braves have announced their non-roster invitees to spring training, including a player who has gotten at bats in the big leagues.

Bill Shanks

dentrice

Stats give Marcell Ozuna a chance to regain 2017 form

Bill Shanks talks about how advance stats could show how Marcell Ozuna could bounce back in 2020

Bill Shanks

ScottKennedy

Cardinals reporter gives scoop on how Marcell Ozuna will fit in with the Braves

New Atlanta outfielder Marcell Ozuna was loved in the St. Louis clubhouse, and reporter Brian Walton believes he will fit in well with the Braves for the 2020 season.

Bill Shanks

Can Felix Hernandez get back on track with the Braves?

The Braves are hoping Felix Hernandez can be this year's Anibal Sanchez.

Bill Shanks