Braves notes after game two loss to Nationals

Bill Shanks

Doubleheaders: The Braves are now 5-1 in doubleheader games, having swept both of their previous doubleheaders this season (August 9 at PHI and August 26 vs. NYY)…The Braves ended their last homestand with a doubleheader against the Yankees…Per the Elias Sports Bureau, today marks just the second time since the Braves moved to Atlanta in 1966 that the club will play doubleheaders in consecutive home games….Atlanta played two games against the Phillies on July 22, 1973, before opening the next homestand with two games against the Reds on July 31.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Doubleheaders: Acuña Jr. combined to go 3-for-8 with three home runs, four RBI, four runs scored and a walk…In six doubleheader games this season, Acuña Jr. has 10 hits, seven home runs, nine runs scored and 10 RBI.

Freddie Freeman Hit Streak: Used a third-inning double to extend his hitting streak to 18 straight games, which would be the longest in the majors entering play…CHW’s José Abreu has a 17-game streak…Freeman has just two longer hitting streaks in his 11-year career...He had a 20-game streak in 2011 (7/17-8/6) and a career-best 30-game streak in 2016 (8/24-9/28)…The double was the 331 of his 11-year career, which moves him past Andruw Jones for sole possession of fourth on the franchise all-time list, and second on the Atlanta-era annals (since ’66)…Only Hank Aaron (600), Chipper Jones (549) and Eddie Mathews (338) have more.

Freddie Freeman Grand Slam: Freeman drove a 1-0 pitch out to center field with the bases loaded in the fourth inning for his first career grand slam…The slam came in his 105 career plate appearance with the bases loaded…Since Freeman entered the league in 2010, 55 players across baseball have had at least 105 plate appearances with the bases load and all except Freeman had hit at least one grand slam…Since his debut on September 1, 2010, Freeman’s 5,882 plate appearances entering play were fifth most in baseball…Each of the four players with more than him (Carlos Santana, Nick Markakis, Elvis Andrus and Andre McCutchen), had at least one grand slam.

Austin Riley: Hit an 0-1 pitch in the second inning out to left field for his seventh home run of the season…The drive went an estimated 471 feet, which stands as the longest homer of Riley’s career and the second-longest homer by a Braves player in the Statcast era (since 2015)…Only Ronald Acuna Jr.’s 473-foot shot off of the Yankees Gerrit Cole last homestand was longer. 

