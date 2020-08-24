Braves vs. Phillies: The Phillies won tonight to avoid a three-game sweep…They won in Atlanta for just the seventh time in their last 22 games at Truist Park, a stretch that dates to the beginning of the 2018 season…Despite the loss, the Braves still lead the season series, four games to three…The clubs have three more head-to-head meetings in the regular season…The Phillies took the season set from the Braves last year, 10-9, for just the second time since 2012.

Bullpens: Atlanta scored one run against Philadelphia’s bullpen tonight, and have scored against the Phillies bullpen in six of seven games between the clubs this season…The Braves entered play with 82 of their 141 total runs this season against the opposition’s relievers…Atlanta has scored 25 runs in 20.0 innings against Philadelphia relievers this season…The Phillies bullpen entered play with a collective 8.29 ERA (66 ER/71.2 IP) in relief, the highest in baseball.

Offense: Philadelphia scored five runs in tonight’s win against Atlanta…The Phillies have scored at least four runs in 16 of their 24 games this season and came into play ranked second in the majors in runs per game…Entering play, their 2.02 strikeout to walk ratio was third best in the majors.

Bryce Harper: Went 0-for-4 on the night and snapped a 25-game on-base streak dating to last season, which was the longest active run in the National League and the second longest in baseball (HOU’s Alex Bregman, 40 games)…Harper had reached base safely in all 22 games he had appeared in this season.

Zach Eflin: Allowed six hits, three runs, and three walks with six strikeouts on the night to earn his first win of the season…He snapped a 10.2 scoreless-inning streak against Atlanta in tonight’s third inning, which dated to September 11, 2019…Eflin has struck out 29 of the 87 batters he has faced this season…Prior to tonight’s start, his 37.1% strikeout rate was the third highest in baseball, trailing just Trevor Bauer and Shane Bieber (min. 60 batters faced)…His strikeout rate last season was 18.3%…Eflin gave up five hits in 15 at-bats to right-handers in Atlanta’s lineup, after righties were just 3-for-31 with one walk and 16 strikeouts against him entering play.

Alec Bohm: Hit a 1-1 pitch in the second inning over the center-field wall for his first career home run, and finished with a career high three hits on the night…Tonight was his fourth multi-hit performance in just 10 major league games…Since debuting on August 13, 56.5% of his balls in play have been hard hit per Statcast (at least 95 mph), which would rank eighth in the majors if he had enough plate appearances to qualify…He became the first player to record a three-hit effort within his first 10 career games for the Phillies since Andrew Knapp on April 29, 2017.

Dansby Swanson: Led off the bottom of the first with a double after a seven-pitch at-bat to extend his hitting streak to nine games…He finished with a career high three doubles, the first player to do so for Atlanta since Josh Donaldson on September 25, 2019…Swanson is the only player in baseball with multiple hitting streaks of nine or more games this season after opening the year with hits in 10 straight… He entered play with 33 hits on the season, most as a shortstop in the majors…San Diego’s shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. came into the night with 35 hits, but has been the designated hitter for San Diego in two games.

Swanson Leading Off: Swanson went 3-for-5 with a run scored from the leadoff spot tonight…Prior to tonight’s game, he ranked in the top five in the majors in hits (15), doubles (3), runs scored (10), and batting average (.357) since being moved to the leadoff spot on August 11…He’s hitting .383 with seven extra-base hits and 11 runs scored during that span (10 games).

Josh Tomlin: In his first career start against Philadelphia and 10 appearance, surrendered six hits, four runs, and three home runs with five strikeouts in 3.0 innings pitched…Owns a 6.00 ERA against Philadelphia (8 ER/12.0 IP) for his career, and has given up eight earned runs over his last 8.1 innings pitched.

Austin Riley: Singled and doubled tonight for his second straight multi-hit game, and he has now hit safely in five straight…During the run he’s batting .389/.450/.611, and raised his batting average 55 points from .150 to .205.

Sundays: Atlanta lost for the first time on Sunday tonight…The Braves entered play 5-0 on Sundays this season, and despite the loss, their five wins are still tied with Oakland for most in the majors on the day.