TONIGHT’S GAME: The Braves and Dodgers open their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their first meeting of the season...The 2020 NLCS marks the third postseason series between the two clubs. • Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta. • The Braves’ series win against the Dodgers last season was their first since also taking two-of-three from Los Angeles in 2015...In 30 games between the clubs since the start of 2016, including the postseason, Atlanta is 9-21 (.300) vs. Los Angeles. • The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-gamesto-one.

LHP Max Fried has made three career appearances, all starts, against the Dodgeres and is 0-2 with a 6.55 ERA (8 ER/11.0 IP)...In two starts during the 2019 season, he allowed seven earned runs in 6.0 innings (10.50 ERA) and went 0-1...The 6-foot-4, 190-pound left-hander was born in Santa Monica, Calif., and attended Harvard-Westlake Upper School, located 14 miles from Dodger Stadium, for his final year of high school.

RHP Walker Buehler is set for his ninth career postseason start and his second playoff start versus Atlanta...He started Game 3 of the 2018 NLDS and allowed two hits and five runs over 5.0 innings in the Dodgers only loss of the series...The 6-foot-2, 175-pound native of Crestview Hills, Ky., has won both of his regular season starts versus the Braves, going 2-0 with a 2.92 ERA (4 ER/12.1 IP).

SHUTOUTS: Atlanta blanked Miami, 7-0, in Game 3 of the NLDS and has pitched a shutout in four of its five playoff games this season…The Braves shut out the Reds in both games of the Wild Card Series and threw shutouts in Games 2 and 3 of the NLDS.

The Braves are just the second team in MLB history to pitch shutouts in four of its first five games in a single postseason, joining the 1905 New York Giants. • The four shutouts are the most a Braves pitching staff has ever thrown in a single postseason…The 1991 and 1996 clubs each threw three. • Just one team in postseason history has thrown more shutouts in a single season than Atlanta’s four...The 2016 Cleveland Indians pitched five.

The Braves thew just four shutouts during the regular season, fewest among NL clubs to make the postseason...Atlanta is the first team in baseball history to pitch as many shutouts in the postseason as it threw in the regular season.

For more Braves coverage, listen Monday at 3:00 pm ET to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com. Bill will also host a Facebook Live after every Braves NLCS game on the Bill Shanks Show Facebook Page. Follow Bill on Twitter @BillShanks