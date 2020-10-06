The Braves and Marlins open their best-of-five National League Division Series today with the 11th meeting between the clubs this season...The teams played 10 times in the regular season, with the Braves winning six of the games. • The Braves went 4-3 in Atlanta against the Marlins and 2-1 in Miami...They won four of the last five games between the clubs, outscoring Miami 56-22 over this stretch.

The Braves have won the season set with Miami every year since 2015...The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the single-season franchise record by one game...Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012. • The Braves and Miami have met one time in postseason play, with the Marlins taking the 1997 NLCS, four games to two.

LHP Max Fried has faced the Marlins six times in his career, and is 0-1 with a 5.13 ERA (15 ER/26.1 IP) in those games, all starts...The 6-foot4, 190-pound native of Santa Monica, CA, faced the Marlins twice this season, and did not record a decision while compiling a 2.45 ERA (2 ER/7.1 IP)...He left after 1.0 inning on September 23 after tweaking his ankle fielding a bunt in the first inning.

RHP Sandy Alcantara is 0-0 with a 2.41 ERA (5 ER/18.2 IP) in three career games, all starts, against the Braves...The 6-foot-5, 200-pound native of Azua, DR, last faced Atlanta on August 22, 2019, going 7.0 innings and allowing one unearned run with seven strikeouts. SNAPPED: The Braves swept Cincinnati in the Wild Card Series, 2-0, to snap a string of 10 consecutive playoff round losses, dating to the 2001 League Championship series against Arizona...The 10 straight losses tied the longest such skid in major league history; Chicago (NL) also lost 10 consecutive rounds from 1910 through 1998. • Prior to this season, the Braves last won a playoff round in 2001, sweeping Houston in the NLDS.

The Braves are trying to win two postseason series in a season for the first time since 1999, when the team advanced to the World Series...That club beat the Astros, 3-1, in the NLDS, before winning the NLCS in six games...The Yankees then swept the World Series. VS. THE NL EAST: The Braves have played an intradivision foe in the postseason twice before...They lost in six games to the Marlins in the LCS in 1997, before beating the Mets in six games in 1999 to advance to the World Series.