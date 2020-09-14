SI.com
Braves notes - September 14

Bill Shanks

The Braves and Orioles meet tonight to open a three-game series with the first of three games between the clubs this season. • Tonight marks the first time since 2018 that the clubs have played each other, and the first time since 2015 that Atlanta has visited Camden Yards. 

The Orioles have won the last three series between the teams, winning 2-1 in 2012, 3-0 in 2015, and 2-1 in 2018. • The 2015 sweep by the Orioles was here in Baltimore, and the Braves have not won a game at Camden Yards since June 12, 2009...The Braves starting lineup for that win was Nate McLouth (CF), Yunel Escobar (SS), Chipper Jones (DH), Brian McCann (C), Garret Anderson (LF), Barbaro Canizares (1B), Jeff Francoeur (RF), Kelly Johnson (2B), Martin Prado (3B) and RHP Tommy Hanson. • Atlanta has not won a series here since June of 2004 (2-1). 

RHP Touki Toussaint has never faced the Orioles... The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Pembroke Pines, FL is 1-2 with a 10.98 ERA (24 ER/19.2 IP) in six games, four starts, against the American League. • RHP Jorge López is set to face the Braves for the second time in his career and for the first time as a starter...The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, threw 2.0 scoreless innings in relief against the Braves while with Milwaukee on July 7, 2018 at Miller Park. 

THE OFFENSE: The Braves beat the Nationals, 8-4, yesterday to take the series in Washington, three gamesto-one...The Braves scored 24 runs in the four games (6.0 per game). • The Braves have scored a major league-most 279 runs this season...The next closest team, the Dodgers, have 267. • The 279 runs are the second most the club has ever scored through 47 games in the modern era... The 1900 Boston Beaneaters scored 283 through 47 games. • The team record for most runs in the first 60 games of a season is held by the 1900 Beaneaters and the 2003 club...Both teams scored 346 through the season’s first 60 games. • The Braves are 67 runs away from that total and need to average 5.15 runs over their final 13 games to reach that mark...They are averaging 5.94 so far this season. • The 5.94 runs per game would set the major league record and equates to 962 runs scored for a 162-game season...The modern era major league record for most runs in a season is 943, held by last season’s Yankees. • The Braves’ 82 home runs are second most in the majors and eight behind the Dodgers for the lead.  

1B Freddie Freeman reached base safely four more times yesterday, singling twice and walking twice...He has hit safely in 26 of his last 27 games, compiling a .396/.512/.713 line over this stretch that dates to August 14. • Freeman doubled yesterday, the 335th of his career... He moved within four of passing Hall-of-Famer Eddie Mathews for the third most in franchise history...Hank Aaron leads with 600, while Chipper Jones finished with 549. • Freeman currently sits in second place for the major league lead in fWAR, trailing only Fernando Tatis Jr., who has a 3.0 mark.  

