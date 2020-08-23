The Braves and Phillies meet tonight to finish a three-game series with the seventh of 10 games between the clubs this season...The teams will meet in Philadelphia next weekend for three games that will close out the season set between the clubs.

The Braves won the first two games of this series, and over the last three seasons, the Braves are 15-6 (.714) against the Phillies here in Atlanta.

The Braves are looking to sweep a set from Philadelphia for the first time since September 20-23, 2018, when they took all four games of a series here at Truist Park that included clinching the NL East title (September 22).

The teams split the four-game set in Philadelphia, August 7-10...The Phillies won games No. 1 & 4, while the Braves swept a Sunday doubleheader.

The Braves dropped the season set to the Phillies last season for just the second time in eight seasons since 2012...They went 6-13 against Philadelphia in 2017.

RHP Josh Tomlin is set for his 10th career appearance and first start against Philadelphia... The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Tyler, TX has no career decisions against Philadelphia and owns a 4.00 ERA (4 ER/9.0 IP)...He went a scoreless inning on August 9 at Citizen’s Bank Park to help the Braves to a 5-2 win.

RHP Zach Eflin is 3-3 with a 3.66 ERA (16 ER/39.1 IP) in seven games, all starts, against the Braves...The 6-foot-6, 211-pound native of Orlando, FL, has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his seven starts against the Braves, but allowed 10 runs, six earned, and seven runs, six earned, in his other two.