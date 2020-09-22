TONIGHT’S GAME: The Braves and Marlins continue a four-game set tonight with the eighth of 10 meetings between the clubs this season...The Marlins won two-of-three here in Atlanta, September 7-9, while the Braves won two-of-three in Miami, August 14-16. • With last night’s 5-4 win, the Braves improved to 24-8 (.750) against Miami here in Atlanta since Truist Park opened in 2017... The Marlins won their first ever series here during that three-game set earlier this month...Prior to that, the Braves had never dropped consecutive games to Miami at Truist Park. • The Braves went 15-4 against Miami last year to set the franchise record for most wins over Miami in a single season...The club bested the singleseason franchise record by one game...Atlanta went 14-5 (.737) against Miami in 2018, matching the mark first set in 2004 and repeated in 2012. • The winner of this series will take the season set... The Braves have won the season series over Miami every year since 2015

RHP Bryse Wilson is set face his second career appearance and first start against Miami tonight... The 6-foot-2, 230-pound native of Durham, NC, collected his only career save in the Braves 29-9 win over Miami on September 9 of this season... The righty is 2-1 with a 5.56 ERA (14 ER/22.2 IP) in five career starts. • RHP José Ureña is 2-8 with a 6.55 ERA (49 ER/67.1 IP) in 17 career games, 14 starts, against the Braves...Since his last win against the Braves on September 8, 2017, the 6-foot-3, 206-pound native of Santo Domingo, DR, is 0-5 with a 7.46 ERA (29 ER/35.0 IP) in eight starts against Atlanta... The Marlins are 1-7, although their lone win came this season on September 7 here in Atlanta.

POSTSEASON OUTLOOK: The Braves can clinch their third-consecutive NL East title tonight with a win over Miami and one loss by Philadelphia in their doubleheader with Washington...The Braves can also clinch a postseason berth with a win or two losses by Philadelphia. • If the Braves win tonight and the Phillies sweep, the Marlins can still win the division...Miami and Philadelphia would both need to win out and the Braves would have to lose their remaining five games...The Marlins would then win by way of the three-team tie-breaker which is highest winning percentage in games among the tied teams...The Marlins would be 12-8 in this scenario, the Braves and Phillies 10-10, and the Marlins would be the division champs. • If the Braves loss the remaining three games of this series, Atlanta would enter the weekend a game ahead, but with Miami holding the first tiebreak...The Braves magic number would at that point be three, after shaving two off the number in this series.