The Braves and Dodgers continue their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their third meeting of the season...The 2020 NLCS marks the fourth postseason series between the two clubs.

Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta.

The Braves’ series win against the Dodgers last season was their first since also taking two-of-three from Los Angeles in 2015...In 32 games between the clubs since the start of 2016, including the postseason, Atlanta is 11-21 (.344) vs. Los Angeles.

The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, 3-1.

RHP Kyle Wright has never faced Los Angeles... The 6-foot-4, 215-pound native of Huntsville, AL made his postseason debut with the start in Game 3 of the NLDS and blanked Miami over 6.0 innings, becoming just the fifth player in franchise history to throw at least 6.0 scoreless frames in their playoff debut.

LHP Julio Urías is set for his second career postseason start and 15th playoff appearance...The 6-foot-0, 215-pound native of Culiacan, Mexico is 4-2 with a 3.42 ERA (9 ER/23.2 IP) in his postseason career, including 8.0 innings without an earned run in two relief appearances this season... Urías has made two career appearances against Atlanta, pitching 4.0 scoreless innings.

2-0 LEAD: Atlanta beat Los Angeles, 5-1, in Game 1 of this series on Monday night, before an 8-7 win yesterday to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

The Braves have previously gone 2-0 in a postseason series 14 times in franchise history, and are 12-2 (.857) in these sets...They have never lost a Championship Series when taking a 2-0 lead.

The Braves took a 2-0 lead in the 1992 LCS vs. Pittsburgh and won in seven games, swept Cincinnati in 1995, and went up 2-0 over the Mets in 1999 before winning in six. SCORING EARLY: Freddie Freeman’s fourth-inning home run last night gave Atlanta a 2-0 lead, and the Braves have now scored first in each of their seven games this postseason.

The Braves went 24-6 (.800) when scoring first during the regular season, the best mark in the National League and second best in the majors (Tampa Bay, 25-6, .806).

Atlanta pitchers have thrown 67 innings this postseason and trailed in just five of them, with all five coming in Game 1 of the NLDS vs. Miami.

