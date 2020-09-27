The Braves and Red Sox continue a three-game series tonight with the fifth of six meetings between the clubs this season...The teams both will conclude their regular-season schedule on Sunday. • The Braves won last night, 8-7, in 11 innings...The victory snapped the Braves’ six-game home losing streak to the Red Sox that dated to June 18, 2015... It was also just the Braves’ second win in their last 10 games against Boston here in Atlanta. • Overall, the Braves are 14-23 against Boston in Atlanta, including 1-3 here at Truist Park • The Braves swept the Red Sox in their first series, outscoring Boston, 23-11...It marked the Braves’ third three-game sweep of the Red Sox since the teams started playing in 1997, all of which have come at Fenway Park.

LHP Tucker Davidson is set for his major league debut tonight...The 6-foot-2, 215-pound native of Amarillo, TX, was the Braves’ 19th-round pick in the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Midland Junior College in Midland, TX.

RHP Tanner Houck has never faced the Braves... The 6-foot-5, 230-pound native of Collinsville, IL, is set for his third career start tonight after beginning his major league career with two wins and no earned runs.

POSTSEASON OUTLOOK: The Braves clinched the National League’s No. 2 seed with their 8-7, 11- inning win over Boston yesterday...They were also the No. 2 seed last year, losing in the NLDS to St. Louis • As the No. 2 seed, the Braves would play the first wild card, which presently is Cincinnati...The Reds are percentage points behind St. Louis for second place in the NL Central, which would move them out of the seven seed...San Francisco, currently the 8th seed, is a game behind Cincinnati, with the Reds holding the tie break. • The Braves and Reds have met in the playoffs one time, with the Braves sweeping the four games in 1995 on their way to a World Series title.

ROSTER MOVE: The Braves today recalled LHP Tucker Davidson after optioning RHP Huascar Ynoa to the alternate training site following last night’s game... Davidson is set to start his major league debut tonight... He will wear No. 64. • Davidson will be the fifth Braves players to make his debut this season, joining OF Cristian Pache, C William Contreras, RHP Ian Anderson and RHP Patrick Weigel. • Davidson will become the seventh Braves starter to make his debut in interleague play and the second this season...RHP Ian Anderson beat the Yankees on August 26 in a game one of a doubleheader here in Atlanta...Prior to this year, the last Braves starter to do so was LHP Luiz Gohara in 2017 against Texas.