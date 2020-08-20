Wednesday night's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals was postponed due to rain and will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Friday, September 4th, with a first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Braves will skip Kyle Wright's spot in the rotation to simply give him a longer rest and to work on the things that have been an issue for him in his recent starts.

Max Fried will start for the Braves Friday night when they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Atlanta. Then Saturday Robbie Erlin will get another chance in the rotation, followed by Josh Tomlin on Sunday.

The Wednesday rainout postpones the MLB debut for outfielder Cristian Pache, who was in the lineup in left field and batting ninth in the series finale against the Nationals.

Pache was called up when Nick Markakis was exposed to the COVID-19 and went on the injured list. Pache is the Braves top prospect and is considered the best defensive outfielder in the sport even though he's not even played a MLB game.

The Braves may be tempted to give Pache playing time with Ronald Acuna out and with Ender Inciarte struggling at the plate. Inciarte was in the lineup Wednesday playing center field and batting eighth. Inciarte had three hits on Tuesday.

