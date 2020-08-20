SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves/Nationals rained out in Atlanta

Bill Shanks

Wednesday night's game between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals was postponed due to rain and will be rescheduled as a traditional doubleheader on Friday, September 4th, with a first pitch scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET.

The Braves will skip Kyle Wright's spot in the rotation to simply give him a longer rest and to work on the things that have been an issue for him in his recent starts.

Max Fried will start for the Braves Friday night when they welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Atlanta. Then Saturday Robbie Erlin will get another chance in the rotation, followed by Josh Tomlin on Sunday.

The Wednesday rainout postpones the MLB debut for outfielder Cristian Pache, who was in the lineup in left field and batting ninth in the series finale against the Nationals.

Pache was called up when Nick Markakis was exposed to the COVID-19 and went on the injured list. Pache is the Braves top prospect and is considered the best defensive outfielder in the sport even though he's not even played a MLB game. 

The Braves may be tempted to give Pache playing time with Ronald Acuna out and with Ender Inciarte struggling at the plate. Inciarte was in the lineup Wednesday playing center field and batting eighth. Inciarte had three hits on Tuesday.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia's ESPN - 93.1 FM in Macon, 105.9 FM in Warner Robins and 98.3 FM in South Central Georgia and online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks & email at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves Talk - Kyle Wright to pitch and Cristian Pache to play Wednesday

Bill Shanks talks about Kyle Wright's need for his first MLB win

Bill Shanks

Braves send Kyle Wright to the mound in rubber match with Nationals

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright talks about his start in game three of the series against the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves lose second game of series to Nationals 8-5

The Atlanta Braves had a rough outing by the bullpen and squandered opportunities at the plate in the 8-5 loss to the Washington Nationals

Bill Shanks

Braves bullpen gives up six runs in loss to Nationals

The Braves are still in first place after the three-run loss to the Nationals in Atlanta on Tuesday

Bill Shanks

Braves call up top prospect Cristian Pache

The Braves are bringing up Cristian Pache to replace Nick Markakis, who had a possible exposure to COVID-19

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - Braves need Tomlin to provide some innings Tuesday

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves sending Josh Tomlin to the mound Tuesday in game two against the Nationals

Bill Shanks

Josh Tomlin talks about upcoming Tuesday start for Braves

Josh Tomlin is the Swiss Army Knife, but Tuesday the Braves need him to reach back into his past and start against the Nationals

Bill Shanks

Dansby Swanson delivers game-winning home run

The Atlanta Braves won an impressive comeback game with four runs in the 9th inning to beat division rival Washington

Bill Shanks

Braves get two two-run homers in 9th to beat Nationals

The Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 7-6 on a walk-off two-run home run by Dansby Swanson Monday

Bill Shanks

Braves pitcher Kyle Wright needs to learn how to pitch

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Wright needs to take that next step and learn how to pitch

Bill Shanks