Braves release Matt Adams

The Braves have released first baseman Matt Adams.

Adams was designated for assignment a few days ago when the team acquired pitcher Tommy Milone from Baltimore. Instead of sticking Adams at the alternate site, the Braves decided to release him.

Atlanta signed Adams right before the season started, but the left-handed hitter struggled. In 16 games, Adams hit .184 with two home runs and nine runs batted in, with two doubles, two walks and 18 strikeouts in 49 at bats.

Adams was originally with the Braves in 2017, when Freddie Freeman was injured and the Braves got Adams from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade. He hit .271 that season in Atlanta with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 291 at bats.

Will the Braves pursue Yasiel Puig since Adams did not work out?

The Braves are off Thursday after going 4-2 on the road trip. They start a four-game series Friday with the Washington Nationals. A double-header starts the series starting at 4:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park.

Atlanta is 22-14 and leads the NL East by three games over Philadelphia (17-14). Miami (16-16) is four games back. New York (16-21) is 6.5 games behind the Braves, while the Nationals have lost five in a row and are now nine games out of first place.

Today, Washington will play at Philadelphia and the Mets host the Yankees in a makeup game. Friday, Miami will be at Tampa Bay to play the red-hot Rays, while the Phillies play the Mets in New York.

