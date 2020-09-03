SI.com
HomeNews
Search

Braves release Matt Adams

Bill Shanks

The Braves have released first baseman Matt Adams.

Adams was designated for assignment a few days ago when the team acquired pitcher Tommy Milone from Baltimore. Instead of sticking Adams at the alternate site, the Braves decided to release him.

Atlanta signed Adams right before the season started, but the left-handed hitter struggled. In 16 games, Adams hit .184 with two home runs and nine runs batted in, with two doubles, two walks and 18 strikeouts in 49 at bats.

Adams was originally with the Braves in 2017, when Freddie Freeman was injured and the Braves got Adams from the St. Louis Cardinals in a trade. He hit .271 that season in Atlanta with 19 home runs and 58 RBI in 291 at bats.

Will the Braves pursue Yasiel Puig since Adams did not work out? 

The Braves are off Thursday after going 4-2 on the road trip. They start a four-game series Friday with the Washington Nationals. A double-header starts the series starting at 4:10 p.m. ET at Truist Park.

Atlanta is 22-14 and leads the NL East by three games over Philadelphia (17-14). Miami (16-16) is four games back. New York (16-21) is 6.5 games behind the Braves, while the Nationals have lost five in a row and are now nine games out of first place.

Today, Washington will play at Philadelphia and the Mets host the Yankees in a makeup game. Friday, Miami will be at Tampa Bay to play the red-hot Rays, while the Phillies play the Mets in New York.

For more Braves coverage, listen to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 FM WXKO TheSuperStations.com. You can email Bill at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com and follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alex Anthopoulos swung and missed at helping rotation

Bill Shanks talks about how the rotation needed help, but the front office failed to act

Bill Shanks

by

someguy1

Freddie Freeman named the Braves nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award

The Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman named this year's Roberto Clemente Award nominee

Bill Shanks

Braves off today before starting homestand Friday

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall looks back on his three home runs Wednesday at Fenway Park to help Atlanta win its fourth straight

Bill Shanks

Braves beat the Red Sox as Adam Duvall hits three home runs

Braves outfielder Adam Duvall hit three home runs as Atlanta beat Boston 7-5 in Fenway Park

Bill Shanks

Braves Talk - So, what now for the starting rotation?

The Atlanta Braves have Max Fried and Ian Anderson, but then what? Bill Shanks talks Braves baseball.

Bill Shanks

by

wiommijr

Dansby Swanson talks about his 2020 success at the plate

Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson talks about the winning streak

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the series with Boston

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about the final game of the road trip

Bill Shanks

Marcell Ozuna talks about his success as Atlanta's designated hitter

The Atlanta Braves have found a perfect designated hitter in Marcell Ozuna

Bill Shanks

Braves starter Ian Anderson wins second MLB game Tuesday at Fenway Park

For a kid from upstate New York who grew up rooting for the Boston Red Sox, Ian Anderson likely never expected he'd step foot on the Fenway Park field and beat his childhood favorite team

Bill Shanks

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Atlanta's 10-3 win at Fenway Park

The Atlanta Braves won 10-3 behind three home runs from Marcell Ozuna and another great start from Ian Anderson

Bill Shanks