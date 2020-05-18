So, how might the Braves list of 50 players look? Let’s first look at the official 40-man roster, assuming those 40 players would be 80% of the 50-man roster.

40-man roster

Davidson, Tucker

Dayton, Grant

De La Cruz, Jasseel

Foltynewicz, Mike

Fried, Max

Greene, Shane

Hamels, Cole

Jackson, Luke

Martin, Chris

Melancon, Mark

Minter, A.J.

Newcomb, Sean

O’Day, Darren

Pfeifer, Philip

Smith, Will

Sobotka, Chad

Soroka, Mike

Toussaint, Touki

Walker, Jeremy

Webb, Jacob

Weigel, Patrick

Wilson, Bryse

Wright, Kyle

Ynoa, Huascar

Contreras, William

d’Arnaud, Travis

Flowers, Tyler

Jackson, Alex

Albies, Ozzie

Camargo, Johan

Freeman, Freddie

Heckavarria, Adeiny

Swanson, Dansby

Acuna, Ronald

Duvall, Adam

Inciarte, Ender

Markakis, Nick

Ozuna, Marcell

Pache, Cristian

Riley, Austin

Now let’s look at the 28 non-roster players who were in camp with the Braves.

Anderson, Ian

Burrows, Thomas

Hernandez, Felix

Hoekstra, Kurt

Johnstone, Connor

Muller, Kyle

Nunn, Chris

Rowen, Ben

Rusin, Chris

Tomlin, Josh

Langeliers, Shea

Martinez, Carlos

Morales, Jonathan

Alonso, Yonder

Ball, Bryce

Kazmar, Sean

Kozma, Pete

Lopez, Jack

Shewmake, Braden

Solarte, Yangervis

Unroe, Riley

Culberson, Charlie

Harris, Trey

Jenista, Greyson

O’Brien, Peter

Ortega, Rafael

Robinson, Shane

Waters, Drew

Would the Braves keep all members of their official 40-man roster on the 2020 50-man roster, or would some names come off – names who they would not believe could contribute to the 2020 season, a name like William Contreras, for example? While the Braves would want Contreras to continue his development, would they really think he could contribute – or would they want Shea Langeliers, a better prospect who might have already passed Contreras, on the list instead?