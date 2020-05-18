BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves Talk - Roster construction could be important

Bill Shanks

So, how might the Braves list of 50 players look? Let’s first look at the official 40-man roster, assuming those 40 players would be 80% of the 50-man roster.

40-man roster

Davidson, Tucker
Dayton, Grant
De La Cruz, Jasseel
Foltynewicz, Mike
Fried, Max
Greene, Shane
Hamels, Cole
Jackson, Luke
Martin, Chris
Melancon, Mark
Minter, A.J.
Newcomb, Sean
O’Day, Darren
Pfeifer, Philip
Smith, Will
Sobotka, Chad
Soroka, Mike
Toussaint, Touki
Walker, Jeremy
Webb, Jacob
Weigel, Patrick
Wilson, Bryse
Wright, Kyle
Ynoa, Huascar
Contreras, William
d’Arnaud, Travis
Flowers, Tyler
Jackson, Alex
Albies, Ozzie
Camargo, Johan
Freeman, Freddie
Heckavarria, Adeiny
Swanson, Dansby
Acuna, Ronald
Duvall, Adam
Inciarte, Ender
Markakis, Nick
Ozuna, Marcell
Pache, Cristian
Riley, Austin

Now let’s look at the 28 non-roster players who were in camp with the Braves.

Anderson, Ian
Burrows, Thomas
Hernandez, Felix
Hoekstra, Kurt
Johnstone, Connor
Muller, Kyle
Nunn, Chris
Rowen, Ben
Rusin, Chris
Tomlin, Josh
Langeliers, Shea
Martinez, Carlos
Morales, Jonathan
Alonso, Yonder
Ball, Bryce
Kazmar, Sean
Kozma, Pete
Lopez, Jack
Shewmake, Braden
Solarte, Yangervis
Unroe, Riley
Culberson, Charlie
Harris, Trey
Jenista, Greyson
O’Brien, Peter
Ortega, Rafael
Robinson, Shane
Waters, Drew

Would the Braves keep all members of their official 40-man roster on the 2020 50-man roster, or would some names come off – names who they would not believe could contribute to the 2020 season, a name like William Contreras, for example? While the Braves would want Contreras to continue his development, would they really think he could contribute – or would they want Shea Langeliers, a better prospect who might have already passed Contreras, on the list instead?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves Talk - Baseball will be quite different in 2020

Bill Shanks talks about how the baseball owners and players have a lot to work through

Bill Shanks

Darrel Chaney Interview

Bill Shanks talks with former Braves infielder Darrel Chaney about his MLB career

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker now has four years as the Atlanta Braves manager

Bill Shanks with more on the manager who has served the Braves well and still has work to do

Bill Shanks

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos will have to pick a 50-man roster

Bill Shanks projects a potential 50-man roster in the potential 2020 setup

Bill Shanks

Will the Braves give Tyler Matzek another chance in spring training 2.0?

Tyler Matzek has bounced around since battling the yips, but could he find a home in the Atlanta bullpen sometime in 2020?

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker believes the Braves have a solid prospect in Shea Langeliers

Braves assistant Greg Walker believes Shea Langeliers could be a top prospect

Bill Shanks

Braves assistant Greg Walker talks about Pache and Waters

Bill Shanks talks with Greg Walker about outfield prospects Cristian Paceh and Drew Waters

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker believes Austin Riley will improve on his strikeouts

Bill Shanks talks with Greg Walker about the potential of third baseman Austin Riley

Bill Shanks

Greg Walker says Brian Snitker is the perfect fit as Braves manager

Former hitting coach Greg Walker talks about how Brian Snitker's experience with the Braves makes him the perfect man to lead the team into this next decade

Bill Shanks

Day two of our interview with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker

Bill Shanks talks with former Braves hitting coach Greg Walker about his time on the coaching staff and about Atlanta's prospects in 2020

Bill Shanks