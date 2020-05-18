Braves Talk - Roster construction could be important
Bill Shanks
So, how might the Braves list of 50 players look? Let’s first look at the official 40-man roster, assuming those 40 players would be 80% of the 50-man roster.
40-man roster
Davidson, Tucker
Dayton, Grant
De La Cruz, Jasseel
Foltynewicz, Mike
Fried, Max
Greene, Shane
Hamels, Cole
Jackson, Luke
Martin, Chris
Melancon, Mark
Minter, A.J.
Newcomb, Sean
O’Day, Darren
Pfeifer, Philip
Smith, Will
Sobotka, Chad
Soroka, Mike
Toussaint, Touki
Walker, Jeremy
Webb, Jacob
Weigel, Patrick
Wilson, Bryse
Wright, Kyle
Ynoa, Huascar
Contreras, William
d’Arnaud, Travis
Flowers, Tyler
Jackson, Alex
Albies, Ozzie
Camargo, Johan
Freeman, Freddie
Heckavarria, Adeiny
Swanson, Dansby
Acuna, Ronald
Duvall, Adam
Inciarte, Ender
Markakis, Nick
Ozuna, Marcell
Pache, Cristian
Riley, Austin
Now let’s look at the 28 non-roster players who were in camp with the Braves.
Anderson, Ian
Burrows, Thomas
Hernandez, Felix
Hoekstra, Kurt
Johnstone, Connor
Muller, Kyle
Nunn, Chris
Rowen, Ben
Rusin, Chris
Tomlin, Josh
Langeliers, Shea
Martinez, Carlos
Morales, Jonathan
Alonso, Yonder
Ball, Bryce
Kazmar, Sean
Kozma, Pete
Lopez, Jack
Shewmake, Braden
Solarte, Yangervis
Unroe, Riley
Culberson, Charlie
Harris, Trey
Jenista, Greyson
O’Brien, Peter
Ortega, Rafael
Robinson, Shane
Waters, Drew
Would the Braves keep all members of their official 40-man roster on the 2020 50-man roster, or would some names come off – names who they would not believe could contribute to the 2020 season, a name like William Contreras, for example? While the Braves would want Contreras to continue his development, would they really think he could contribute – or would they want Shea Langeliers, a better prospect who might have already passed Contreras, on the list instead?