BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves scout Billy Best on first rounder Jared Shuster

Bill Shanks

The Braves selected Wake Forest lefty pitcher Jared Shuster with their first pick, the 25th overall, in the 2020 MLB Amateur Draft.

Shuster made four starts for the Demon Deacons in 2020 before the season ended. He was 2-1 with a 3.76 ERA, with 43 strikeouts and only four walks in 26.1 innings.

Shuster made huge strides in his junior season compared to his sophomore campaign, as he went 5-5 with a 6.49 ERA in 15 games (12 starts). He had 37 walks and 94 strikeouts in 68.0 innings. As a freshman, Shuster had a 7.41 ERA in 22 appearances (six starts) and had 21 walks and 32 strikeouts in 34.0 innings.

A native of New Bedford, Mass., Shuster is a 6-foot-3, 210 pounder and graduated from Tabor Academy. He turns 22 on August 3.

Shuster made improvements last summer in the Cape Cod League. His fastball was in the 92-94 mph range and hit 97 mph. His best pitch is his changeup. Reports have Shuster needing to improve his curveball.

Baseball America ranked Shuster as the 43rd best prospect in the draft, while MLB.com rated him as the 77th best prospect in the draft.

Most reports have Shuster as one of the fastest-rising pitchers in the draft class based on his improvements last summer and then his improved walk numbers in his four starts this spring.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Braves scout Billy Best talks about fourth-round pick Spencer Strider

Braves scout Billy Best talks about the potential of fourth-round pick Spencer Strider

Bill Shanks

Bryce Elder Interview - Part One

Bill Shanks has part one of his interview with Atlanta Braves fifth-round pick Bryce Elder

Bill Shanks

Miami (Ohio) infielder Landon Stephens is one of three free agents signed by the Atlanta Braves

Here is more information on the Braves three undrafted free agent signees

Bill Shanks

Rob Manfred and Tony Clark have failed us, the fans

Bill Shanks talks about how baseball's leaders have shown zero leadership

Bill Shanks

Spencer Strider Interview - Part Three

Bill Shanks talks with Atlanta Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider

Bill Shanks

Spencer Strider Interview - Part Two

Bill Shanks continues his conversation with Clemson right-hander Spencer Strider, taken in the fourth round by the Braves Thursday night

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker must have a different looking depth chart this year

What happens if a player tests positive? Well, the Braves, and every other MLB team, must have contingency plans

Bill Shanks

Did the Braves use the correct strategy in this year's draft?

Bill Shanks talks about the two options the Braves had to approach the draft and the decision they made might not have been the best one

Bill Shanks

Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider on his recovery from Tommy John surgery

Bill Shanks talks with Braves fourth-round pick Spencer Strider about his return from Tommy John surgery

Bill Shanks

Rob Manfred needs to stop sending emails and figure this mess out

Bill Shanks talks about the need for baseball owners and players to figure this out

Bill Shanks