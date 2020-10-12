The Atlanta Braves today announced their 28-man roster for the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The best-of-seven series, which is being played at the Rangers’ Globe Life Field, begins with Game 1 tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET on FOX. The roster, featuring 15 pitchers and 13 position players, is the same roster the Braves had for the Division Series against the Miami Marlins.

Twenty-six players have been active for all three of Atlanta’s postseason rounds this season. RH Bryse Wilson and RH Huascar Ynoa were added to the roster prior to the Division Series. Each player is set to make his postseason debut.

Only eight players were also on the 2018 National League Division Series roster against the Dodgers, a series Los Angeles won, three games to one. Six of those players were position players – OF Ronald Acuña Jr., INF Ozzie Albies, INF Charlie Culberson, C Tyler Flowers, INF Freddie Freeman and OF Nick Markakis. LH Max Fried and LH A.J. Minter are the only pitchers that appeared in that series. The Braves had 12 pitchers on that 25-man roster.

Eight players have previously appeared in a League Championship Series. INF Pablo Sandoval, 34, has the most experience in this round on the roster. The Puerto Cabello, Venezuela native has batted .333/.397/.544 (19-for-57) in 15 League Championship Series games with the Giants in the 2010, 2012 and 2014 seasons. RHP Darren O’Day, 37, is the only other player on the roster to have played in the League Championship Series multiple times. The right-hander, who pitched for the Rangers in 2010 and the Orioles in 2014, has allowed four runs, all earned, in 2.1 innings (15.43 ERA) in six appearances. Culberson (2017, Dodgers), C Travis d’Arnaud (2015, Mets), LHP Grant Dayton (2016, Dodgers), Markakis (2014, Orioles), OF Marcell Ozuna (2019, Cardinals) and RHP Josh Tomlin (2016, Indians) have also played in a League Championship Series in their career.

Game 2 will be played in Arlington tomorrow, October 13. There are no scheduled off days in this series. All games will be televised on either FOX or FS1.