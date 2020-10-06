Braves Announce 2020 National League Division Series Roster

The Atlanta Braves today announced their 28-man roster for the National League Division Series against the Miami Marlins. The best-of-five series begins with Game 1 today at 2:08 p.m. ET at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The roster features 15 pitchers and 13 position players – two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

Twenty-six players on Atlanta’s roster were active for the Wild Card series against Cincinnati last week, and 13 were also on the Braves NLDS roster last season – OF Ronald Acuña Jr., INF Ozzie Albies, OF Adam Duvall, C Tyler Flowers, RHP Shane Greene, INF Freddie Freeman, LHP Max Fried, OF Nick Markakis, RHP Chris Martin, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Darren O’Day, INF Dansby Swanson, and RHP Josh Tomlin.

The Braves added RH Bryse Wilson and RH Huascar Ynoa to the active roster. Each player is set to make his postseason debut. Wilson had a 4.02 ERA (7 ER/15.2 IP) in six games this season, including pitching the N.L. East-clinching game with 5.0 scoreless innings in a start against Miami on September 22. Ynoa made nine appearances this season, five starts, and had a 5.82 ERA (14 ER/21.2 IP).

INF Pablo Sandoval, 34, has the most postseason experience on the Braves roster. The Venezuelan native has hit .344 (53-for-154) in 39 games, 38 starts, in the postseason, winning three World Series’ with the San Francisco Giants (2010, 2012 and 2014). He was named the 2012 World Series MVP after hitting three home runs in a four-game sweep of Detroit. Sandoval signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on September 13, and had his contract selected on September 27.

First pitch for Game 2, Game 3 and Game 4, if necessary, each of the next three days, is scheduled for 2:08 p.m. ET. Game 5, if necessary, will begin at 4:08 p.m. Game 2 tomorrow, October 7, will be aired on MLB Network, while all other games will be televised on FS1. There are no scheduled off days in this series.

PITCHERS (15): RH Ian Anderson, LH Grant Dayton, LH Max Fried, RH Shane Greene, RH Chris Martin, LH Tyler Matzek, RH Mark Melancon, LH A.J. Minter, RH Darren O’Day, LH Will Smith, RH Josh Tomlin, RH Jacob Webb, RH Bryse Wilson, RH Kyle Wright, RH Huascar Ynoa

CATCHERS (2): Travis d’Arnaud, Tyler Flowers

INFIELDERS (6): Ozzie Albies, Charlie Culberson, Freddie Freeman, Austin Riley, Pablo Sandoval, Dansby Swanson

OUTFIELDERS (5): Ronald Acuña Jr., Adam Duvall, Nick Markakis, Marcell Ozuna, Cristian Pache