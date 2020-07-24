Here is the Braves roster as we start the 2020 season on Friday:

PITCHERS

Mike Soroka

Max Fried

Sean Newcomb

Mike Foltynewicz

Kyle Wright

Jhoulys Chacin

Josh Tomlin

Touki Toussaint

Grant Dayton

Tyler Matzek

A.J. Minter

Luke Jackson

Darren O’Day

Chris Martin

Shane Greene

Mark Melancon

NOTES: Chacin, Tomlin and Toussaint are the bridge pitchers, those who will bridge the gap between the rotation and the bullpen. The team has three lefty relievers in Dayton, Matzek and Minter, at least until Will Smith returns and then they’ll have four.

CATCHERS

Travis d’Arnaud

Tyler Flowers

NOTES: Alex Jackson will likely be the third catcher, taken on the road trips just in case there is an emergency. William Contreras will be on call just in case two catchers are needed. Contreras was the talk of camp.

INFIELDERS

Freddie Freeman

Ozzie Albies

Dansby Swanson

Austin Riley

Matt Adams

Johan Camargo

Adeiny Hechavarria

Charlie Culberson

NOTES: The addition of Adams will help the designated hitter situation. That’s a very strong bench. Who will take over as the full-time third baseman?

OUTFIELDERS

Ronald Acuna, Jr.

Adam Duvall

Marcell Ozuna

Ender Inciarte

NOTES: This will bring intrigue, as we wonder whether this will be a revolving door with the designated hitter. Ozuna would possibly get more at bats as the DH, but with Adams on board now Ozuna could still see time in left field.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.