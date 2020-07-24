BravesCentral
Braves announce 30-man opening day roster

Bill Shanks

Here is the Braves roster as we start the 2020 season on Friday:

PITCHERS
Mike Soroka
Max Fried
Sean Newcomb
Mike Foltynewicz
Kyle Wright
Jhoulys Chacin
Josh Tomlin
Touki Toussaint
Grant Dayton
Tyler Matzek
A.J. Minter
Luke Jackson
Darren O’Day
Chris Martin
Shane Greene
Mark Melancon

NOTES: Chacin, Tomlin and Toussaint are the bridge pitchers, those who will bridge the gap between the rotation and the bullpen. The team has three lefty relievers in Dayton, Matzek and Minter, at least until Will Smith returns and then they’ll have four.

CATCHERS
Travis d’Arnaud
Tyler Flowers

NOTES: Alex Jackson will likely be the third catcher, taken on the road trips just in case there is an emergency. William Contreras will be on call just in case two catchers are needed. Contreras was the talk of camp.

INFIELDERS
Freddie Freeman
Ozzie Albies
Dansby Swanson
Austin Riley
Matt Adams
Johan Camargo
Adeiny Hechavarria
Charlie Culberson

NOTES: The addition of Adams will help the designated hitter situation. That’s a very strong bench. Who will take over as the full-time third baseman?

OUTFIELDERS
Ronald Acuna, Jr.
Adam Duvall
Marcell Ozuna
Ender Inciarte

NOTES: This will bring intrigue, as we wonder whether this will be a revolving door with the designated hitter. Ozuna would possibly get more at bats as the DH, but with Adams on board now Ozuna could still see time in left field.

