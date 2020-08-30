Braves to acquire Tommy Milone from the Orioles

Sports Illustrated has confirmed the Mark Bowman report that the Braves will acquire left-handed starting pitcher Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles. Others have reported that the Braves will send two players to be named later - players not in the 60-man player pool - to the Orioles in exchange for the lefty pitcher.

Milone is 1-4 this season with the Orioles with a 3.99 earned run average. He's allowed 13 earned runs on 33 hits in 29.1 innings, with only four walks and 31 strikeouts.

Last year with Seattle, in 23 games and six starts, Milone was 4-10 with a 4.76 ERA. He allowed 102 hits in 111.2 innings, with 23 walks and 94 strikeouts.

His last solid year as a starter was 2015, when he made 23 starts in 24 appearances for the Twins. Milone was 9-5 with a 3.92 ERA. He had 128 hits allowed in 128.2 innings, with 36 walks and 91 strikeouts.

Milone's low walk total is obviously attractive to the Braves. They seem to seek pitchers (like Josh Tomlin and Chris Martin in particular) who do not walk a lot of batters.

Milone is a 33-year-old 10-year MLB veteran, playing with the Nationals (twice), Athletics, Twins, Mets, Mariners and Orioles. He's 51-51 lifetime with a 4.45 ERA. He's walked 2.2 per nine innings in his career, 1.2 this season.

Tommy Milone - Newest Braves Starting Pitcher

This is likely not a playoff starter for the Braves, but at the least Milone can provide more support in some starts for the remaining 28 games.

Milone has started six games for the Orioles. He's pitched six innings twice and five innings or more four times. Milone pitched six scoreless innings against the Nationals on August 7. The Braves have eight more games with the Nationals out of 28 regular season games remaining.

This seems very similar to last year when Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos acquired Martin from the Rangers the night before the trade deadline to bolster the bullpen. But like last season, Anthopoulos needs to do more. He made two more trades right before the deadline when he acquired Shane Greene and Mark Melancon.

Are two more starters needed? Well, yes. The Braves have Max Fried and Ian Anderson and now Milone. They really do not need Tomlin and Robbie Erlin or Huascar Ynoa in the rotation.

The Phillies' rotation has showed the last two days why that team is a threat to the Braves. Now only two games out after a five-game win streak, the Phillies' starting pitchers (Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin) have allowed three runs (two earned) in 12.2 innings in the first two games of the series. Atlanta's two starters (Erlin and Tomlin) have allowed eight runs (seven earned) in only 8.1 innings in the two losses.

The Braves likely are not finished looking for a starting pitcher. The trade deadline is Monday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

For more coverage of Monday's trade deadline, listen to The Bill Shanks Show Monday at 3:00 p.m. ET on TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.