BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Braves sign veteran starter Jhoulys Chacin

Bill Shanks

The Braves signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year contract Tuesday.

With Cole Hamels out for a while, and with Felix Hernandez at home, the Braves wanted to bring in a veteran starting pitcher as insurance.

This will be Chacin’s second go-around with the Braves, who signed him first as a free agent in January 2016 and then traded him to the Angels in mid-May of that same year for left-handed minor leaguer Adam McCreery.

Chacin had been released by the Minnesota Twins a few days ago. He split last season between the Brewers and the Red Sox. Overall, Chacin was 3-12 with a 6.01 ERA in 25 games (24 starts). He allowed 115 hits in 103.1 innings, with 46 walks and 101 strikeouts.

Just two years ago, Chacin had a great season for the Milwaukee Brewers. He was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 starts, with 153 hits allowed in 192.2 innings, 71 walks and 153 strikeouts. He was also very good in 2017, going 13-10 with a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts with the Padres.

We’ll see what the Braves do with Chacin. It is believed Kyle Wright has the inside track on the fifth starter’s job. But you also wonder if the Braves will have short leashes on Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb, not being able to afford struggles in the rotation in a shortened season.

Chacin is a 11-year veteran. He spent his first six seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Travis d'Arnaud ready to take over as the main catcher for the Braves

Bill Shanks talks about the catchers for the Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks

Braves add Matt Adams as an option for DH

The Atlanta Braves are signing Matt Adams for the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

by

ScottKennedy

Braves manager Brian Snitker believes his rotation will be a plus in 2020

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker says, "I feel really good about where we are going to be Friday"

Bill Shanks

Austin Riley ready to take over at third base for the Braves

Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley is confident he's made the necessary adjustments to improve from his rookie season

Bill Shanks

2020 Braves Preview: The Bullpen

When Will Smith returns, the Atlanta Braves could have one of the best bullpens in the sport

Bill Shanks

2020 Braves Starting Rotation Preview

Bill Shanks talks about the Braves starting rotation for the upcoming 2020 season

Bill Shanks

Max Fried to get start in game two versus Mets next Saturday

After Mike Soroka, the Braves will go with southpaw Max Fried next Saturday in New York

Bill Shanks

Freddie Freeman talks of his discussion with Nick Markakis

Nick Markakis talked with Freddie Freeman on his worst day dealing with the COVID-19, but Freeman did not try to talk his teammate out of not playing this season

Bill Shanks

Four days away before baseball can help heal our country

Bill Shanks has thoughts on how baseball can help heal this country

Bill Shanks

Toussaint ready to show he can be ready for opening day

The Atlanta Braves have Touki Toussaint back, and he will make a case for starting the season with the team Friday in New York

Bill Shanks