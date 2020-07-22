The Braves signed veteran right-handed pitcher Jhoulys Chacin to a one-year contract Tuesday.

With Cole Hamels out for a while, and with Felix Hernandez at home, the Braves wanted to bring in a veteran starting pitcher as insurance.

This will be Chacin’s second go-around with the Braves, who signed him first as a free agent in January 2016 and then traded him to the Angels in mid-May of that same year for left-handed minor leaguer Adam McCreery.

Chacin had been released by the Minnesota Twins a few days ago. He split last season between the Brewers and the Red Sox. Overall, Chacin was 3-12 with a 6.01 ERA in 25 games (24 starts). He allowed 115 hits in 103.1 innings, with 46 walks and 101 strikeouts.

Just two years ago, Chacin had a great season for the Milwaukee Brewers. He was 15-8 with a 3.50 ERA in 35 starts, with 153 hits allowed in 192.2 innings, 71 walks and 153 strikeouts. He was also very good in 2017, going 13-10 with a 3.89 ERA in 32 starts with the Padres.

We’ll see what the Braves do with Chacin. It is believed Kyle Wright has the inside track on the fifth starter’s job. But you also wonder if the Braves will have short leashes on Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb, not being able to afford struggles in the rotation in a shortened season.

Chacin is a 11-year veteran. He spent his first six seasons with the Colorado Rockies.

