The starting pitchers were outstanding. In the last seven games before spring training was cancelled Thursday, Atlanta’s starting pitchers had an ERA of 0.61 – two runs allowed in 29.1 innings, 15 hits allowed, 15 walks and 26 strikeouts.

Here’s a breakdown on how each pitcher did in Florida:

Mike Soroka got started a bit slow as he had a strained adductor muscle. He started three games and had an earned run average of 3.12, with three runs allowed on seven hits in 8.2 innings, five walks and seven strikeouts. Soroka was likely on schedule to start opening day on March 26.

Max Fried got off to a slow start but finished well. Fried also made three starts and had an ERA of 3.52. The left-hander allowed three runs on eight hits in 7.2 innings, with nine walks and five strikeouts. Fried was working on a changeup in spring training, which likely accounts for his higher walk totals.

Mike Foltynewicz also started slow, but in his last start he pitched 3.2 scoreless innings to quiet all concerns. Foltynewicz allowed four runs in seven innings in his three starts, with four walks and 10 strikeouts.

Sean Newcomb answered the question of whether he could be a starter again. Newcomb made three starts and had an ERA of 2.00. He allowed just two runs on eight hits in nine innings, with only two walks and 11 strikeouts. The low walk total was a good sign.

Felix Hernandez was outstanding in his four starts posting a 1.98 ERA. The former Seattle Mariners star allowed three runs on 13 hits in 13.2 innings. King Felix walked five and struck out 14 batters. Hernandez was slated to be the fifth starter before the season was cancelled.

Kyle Wright was one of the best stories of camp. He had a 2.03 ERA in four games (two starts) and allowed just three runs on seven hits in 13.1 innings, with three walks and 15 strikeouts. Wright is still likely headed to Triple-A and will wait his turn.

Ian Anderson started one game and relieved in two others. The Braves best starting pitching prospect had a 1.59 ERA with only one run allowed on five hits in 5.2 innings. Anderson walked two and struck out six. He will likely join Wright at Triple-A Gwinnett when baseball resumes.

Bryse Wilson made two starts and pitched once in relief. He had a 8.44 ERA as he allowed five runs in 5.1 innings, with two walks and two strikeouts. Wilson was one of the earlier demotions and will be in the Gwinnett rotation.

