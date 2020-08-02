Hello Again: The Mets and Braves played the third of a four-game series today…The clubs also played a three-game set at Citi Field to open the 2020 season…Seven of the first 11 games for the teams are against one another…Atlanta and New York meet just three other times this season, from September 18-20 at Citi Field.

Braves vs. Mets: After taking the final two games of the season-opening three-game series in New York last weekend, the Braves have won five straight games over their division rivals for the first time since 2018 (April 21 to May 28)…Atlanta has outscored the Mets 41-15 over this stretch…The Braves have clinched at least a season series split with New York…Atlanta has won the season series each of the past two seasons…Since 2018, the Braves have gone 29-15 (.659) against the Mets, including 9-2 (.818) in the last 11 games in Atlanta.

Rarity: Today’s game was just the seventh in franchise history in which the Mets had at least 10 hits and did not score a run, and the first since May 3, 1987 against Montreal.

RISP: New York went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position today and is just 2-for-25 the past two games…The Mets are hitting .202 (19-for-94) with RISP on the season, 26 in baseball.

David Peterson: Struck out eight hitters over 6.0 innings while allowing three runs, five hits, a walk and a home run in his second career start for his first quality start…Became just the seventh player in franchise history to record at least eight strikeouts in one of their first two career games, and the first to do so since Steven Matz on July 5, 2015.

Losing Streak: New York has dropped five straight games, the longest streak in baseball this season…The Rays entered play today having lost four in a row.

Brandon Nimmo: Drew a pair of walks for the second consecutive game while going 0-for-3 on the day…Nimmo has now reached safely in all 10 games this season and in 25 games dating to last season, the longest active streak in N.L. and second best in the majors only behind Houston’s Alex Bregman…The 25-game streak is the second longest of his career; he reached safely in 28 straight from August 11 to September 21, 2018.

Mets offense: New York entered today’s game with 81 hits on the season, good for second best in the league only behind Los Angeles (NL)… They recorded 10 hits today for their league-most fifth double-digit hit game of the season, one more than the Astros and Dodgers who are both yet to conclude play today.

Series Win: The Braves have won the first three games of this four-game set to take the series…Atlanta has won three of their first four series this season…In overall series play last season, the Braves went 32-12-9, and the club’s 12 series losses were tied with the Yankees and Dodgers for the second fewest in baseball…Only Houston (10) had fewer.

Winning Streak: After starting the season 2-3, the Braves have won five consecutive games to take over sole possession of first place from Miami in the N.L. East…The Marlins, despite playing just three games, have a .667 winning percentage, which was tied with the Braves entering play today…Miami is not scheduled to resume play until Tuesday, August 4 in Baltimore…Dating to the beginning of the 2018 season, this is the Braves 10 winning streak of five or more games…They had four such streaks last season, including winning nine consecutive games from August 28-September 7…The five-game winning streak is the longest by any National League team this season.

Weekend Play: The Braves won all three games this weekend, and took two-of-three games from the Mets in New York last weekend, improving to 5-1 in weekend play this season…The Braves went 54-26 (.675) in Friday, Saturday and Sunday games last season, the best record in the National League.

First to Score: Atlanta has scored first in nine of the 10 games played this season, with the exception being the Opening Day shutout against the Mets…The Braves are 7-2 when scoring first this season.

Kyle Wright: Today marked his 13 career appearance, including his sixth start, and was the first scoreless start of his career…He had allowed eight runs, earned, in 4.2 career innings against the Mets before today (one start).

Bullpen/Matzek: Atlanta’s bullpen earned its majors-most sixth win of the season, with Tyler Matzek earning his first win in the majors since April 27, 2015…Matzek pitched a career-high 2.0 innings in relief and has yet to allow a run in four appearances since joining the Braves roster.