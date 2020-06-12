With their third-round pick – number 97 overall - in the 2020 MLB draft, the Braves took University of Michigan outfielder Jesse Franklin.

Franklin is originally from Seattle, Washington, and he was drafted by his hometown Mariners in the 37 round of the 2017 draft. But he instead headed to Ann Arbor to join the Wolverines.

The 21-year-old Franklin actually did not play in the truncated 2020 season. He had broken his collarbone in a skiing accident over the offseason and would not have played at all for Michigan in his junior season.

Franklin is a 6-foor-1, 215-pound left-handed hitter who showed good offensive skills in his two seasons at Michigan. He hit .287 over those two seasons, with 23 home runs, 102 RBI and an on base percentage of .385 in 115 games.

Last season as a sophomore, Franklin was an All-Big Ten player after hitting .262 with 13 home runs, a .388 OBP and 55 RBI in 260 at bats.

Franklin was a freshman All-American in 2018 as he hit .327 with 10 home runs, 47 RBI and a .379 OBP in 165 at bats.

MLB.com ranked Franklin as the 143 best prospect, while Baseball America had him ranked at 151.

MLB Network commentators had a Brett Gardner comp on Franklin. Some scouts believe he will need to prove himself again offensively after having this year off to deal with his collarbone injury.

