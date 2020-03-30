BravesCentral
Josh Tomlin could stick again as utility pitcher

Bill Shanks

Last year to begin the regular season, the Braves had Arodys Vizcaino, Shane Carle, Jonny Venters, Wes Parsons and Jesse Biddle on the roster. Things have drastically changed for the better. Manager Brian Snitker will have a good problem to figure out when to pitch his solid group of relievers.

Here are how the bullpens stack up in the NL East.

ATLANTA BRAVES
Last year’s Bullpen ERA: 4.18 – 11 in MLB and 5 in the NL
Gone from last season: Jerry Blevins (45 relief appearances), Anthony Swarzak (44)
Returning Relievers: Luke Jackson (70), Josh Tomlin (50), Jacob Webb (36), AJ Minter (36), Chad Sobotka (32), Shane Greene (27), Touki Toussaint (23), Mark Melancon (23), Chris Martin (20), Grant Dayton (14), Darren O’Day (8), Jeremy Walker (6), Huascar Ynoa (2)
2019 Saves: Jackson (18), Melancon (11), Minter (5), Webb (2), Greene (1)
New Relievers: Will Smith (63 games – 34 saves for San Francisco)
Other Candidates: Patrick Weigel, Phil Pfeifer, Tucker Davidson
NOTES: The Braves added Martin, Greene and Melancon near the trade deadline and then Smith to start the offseason. This is the best the bullpen has looked going into a season on paper since 2012 when they still had Craig Kimbrel, Eric O’Flaherty and Jonny Venters. There’s little doubt this will be the best bullpen in the National League East and possibly all of baseball.
AGES on Opening Day: O’Day (37), Melancon (35), Martin (33), Dayton (32), Greene (31), Smith (30), Jackson (28), Sobotka (26), Webb (26), Minter (26), Weigel (25), Walker (24), Davidson (24), Ynoa (21)

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel loves Austin Riley's potential for the Atlanta Braves

ESPN baseball reporter Kiley McDaniel shares his thoughts on the potential of third baseman Austin Riley.

Bill Shanks

Acuna should lead strong Braves outfield

Ronald Acuna, Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte, Nick Markakis and Adam Duvall should combine for a deep outfield in 2020.

Bill Shanks

Ian Anderson could see time in Atlanta very soon

Bill Shanks talked with ESPN baseball writer Kiley McDaniel about Braves pitching prospect Ian Anderson.

Bill Shanks

Could the Braves use tag team starting pitchers?

The Braves pitching depth might allow them to have a distinct advantage, especially if they were to piggyback, or tag team, a couple of their starting pitchers.

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels may benefit from shorter season

Cole Hamels could possibly help the Braves even more with a shorter season

Bill Shanks

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel gives his thoughts on Braves pitching prospect Kyle Wright

Former Braves executive Kiley McDaniel, now with ESPN, talks with Bill Shanks about pitching prospect Kyle Wright.

Bill Shanks

It should be opening day, but our national nightmare is causing serious troubles

Baseball fans all over the country now know how the COVID-19 virus is impacting them. Their favorite sport is officially on hold.

Bill Shanks

Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay has died at the age of 91

Bill Shanks has thoughts on the tremendous impact of former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay

Bill Shanks

Rick Mahler was Mr. Opening Day for the Braves in the 1980s

Here's a look back at a pitcher who was a big part of the Braves teams 30 years ago. Rick Mahler was Mr. Opening Day for the Braves in the 1980s

Bill Shanks

Former Braves owner Bill Bartholomay dies at 91

The Braves are mourning the loss of former team owner and chairman emeritus Bill Bartholomay.

Bill Shanks