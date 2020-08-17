Robbie Erlin deserves a huge pat on the back. Cut by the Pirates just over a week ago, Erlin stepped in and gave the Braves rotation a huge boost with four scoreless innings Sunday against the Marlins.

Erlin could get another shot. The Braves are that desperate. They really have a three-man rotation, with Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint.

Or is it Touki Toussaint and Kyle Wright. Not really sure about the order.

Monday night as the Braves return home to play the Nationals, they'll have Toussaint (0-1, 7.27) going against former Braves right-hander Anibal Sanchez (0-3, 9.69). Then on Tuesday, the Braves will have Josh Tomlin emerge from the bullpen to make a start. Tomlin has made 145 starts in his career, including one last year with the Braves.

Of course, Tomlin has found tremendous success with the Braves as a reliever. He's got a 3.47 ERA in his 59 games (one start) with Atlanta since the start of the 2019 season.

Tomlin was a starter for the Cleveland Indians from 2010 through 2018. He was never a big strikeout pitcher, so his success was always limited. But his low walk totals have been a huge help as a reliever, as Tomlin just doesn't let people get a free pass to first base.

This season, Tomlin has a 1.59 ERA in eight relief appearances with Atlanta. He's allowed two runs on six hits in 11.1 innings, with three walks and 16 strikeouts.

The Braves are doing this instead of bringing up pitching prospect Tucker Davidson. Ian Anderson and Kyle Muller both pitched Saturday in the scrimmage, so they were never really candidates to pitch Tuesday anyway.

Until GM Alex Anthopoulos acquires another starting pitcher, which is easier said than done this year, the Braves may have to go with Erlin and Tomlin - two guys who have starting experience but who have really been fifth starters in their careers if they remain stubborn about bringing up the prospects.

Wednesday against the Nationals, Kyle Wright (0-3, 7.20) will get yet another chance to win his first MLB game.

The Braves are lucky enough to miss Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin in this series. Austin Voth (0-2, 3.21) follows Sanchez Tuesday and then Erick Fedde (1-1, 2.55) will pitch Wednesday.

All three games start at 7:10 p.m. ET.

