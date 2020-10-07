Travis d’Arnaud: Went 3-for-3 with two walks and four RBI, including the game-winning, three-run homer in the seventh…He is the first catcher in baseball history to reach base five times and drive in four in a postseason game…He is just the second Braves catcher to reach base five times in a playoff game, joining Javy López in Game 5 of the 1996 NLCS vs. St. Louis…d’Arnaud is also the second Braves catcher to ever drive in four runs in a postseason game, matching Eddie Pérez in Game 3 of the 1998 NLDS vs. Chicago.

Seventh Inning: Atlanta sent nine men to the plate and scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead…The six runs tied for the most the franchise has ever scored in a playoff inning in the seventh inning or later, and the most since also scoring six in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 1998 NLCS at San Diego…Miami was 28-0 this season when leading after six innings, the most such wins without a loss in the majors…Atlanta is now 6-24 when trailing entering the seventh inning, tied with Oakland for the most such wins in baseball.

Game 1: The Braves beat the Marlins, 9-5, to take Game 1 of the best-of-five series…Atlanta has now won back-to-back Game 1s after also beating Cincinnati in the opening game of the Wild Card Series…The win versus the Reds snapped a streak of nine consecutive losses in Game 1 of a postseason series, which dated to 2001…Atlanta is 12-4 in postseason series in which it wins Game 1, with the last loss coming after winning each of the first two games of the 1996 World Series.

After every Braves playoff game, listen to THE BILL SHANKS SHOW on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com.