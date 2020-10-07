SI.com
Game one hero Travis d'Arnaud looks back on his big home run for the Braves

Bill Shanks

Travis d’Arnaud: Went 3-for-3 with two walks and four RBI, including the game-winning, three-run homer in the seventh…He is the first catcher in baseball history to reach base five times and drive in four in a postseason game…He is just the second Braves catcher to reach base five times in a playoff game, joining Javy López in Game 5 of the 1996 NLCS vs. St. Louis…d’Arnaud is also the second Braves catcher to ever drive in four runs in a postseason game, matching Eddie Pérez in Game 3 of the 1998 NLDS vs. Chicago.

Seventh Inning: Atlanta sent nine men to the plate and scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 9-4 lead…The six runs tied for the most the franchise has ever scored in a playoff inning in the seventh inning or later, and the most since also scoring six in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the 1998 NLCS at San Diego…Miami was 28-0 this season when leading after six innings, the most such wins without a loss in the majors…Atlanta is now 6-24 when trailing entering the seventh inning, tied with Oakland for the most such wins in baseball.

Game 1: The Braves beat the Marlins, 9-5, to take Game 1 of the best-of-five series…Atlanta has now won back-to-back Game 1s after also beating Cincinnati in the opening game of the Wild Card Series…The win versus the Reds snapped a streak of nine consecutive losses in Game 1 of a postseason series, which dated to 2001…Atlanta is 12-4 in postseason series in which it wins Game 1, with the last loss coming after winning each of the first two games of the 1996 World Series.

