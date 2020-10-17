Will Smith: Allowed the Dodgers’ Will Smith to drive a full-count pitch out to left in the sixth inning and give Los Angeles a 4-2 lead…Of the 13 hits Smith has allowed on the season, including the postseason, eight have been home runs…Ten of the 12 runs he has allowed on the season have come via home run.

Will Smith: Took Atlanta pitcher Will Smith deep in the sixth inning on a full count for a three-run home run and gave Los Angeles their first lead in the game in the first-ever postseason matchup with a pitcher and a hitter sharing the same name.

Game 5: The Braves have lost each of their last seven Game 5s, and are 6-14 (.300) in these games overall…Atlanta has been outscored, 32-7, in its last three Game 5s…The Braves have lost 11 of their last 13 Game 5s, last winning in the 1998 NLCS, beating the Padres, 7-6.

The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their fifth meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.