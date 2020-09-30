Freddie Freeman's Walk-Off Single Ends Epic Pitcher's Duel in 13 Innings

Freddie Freeman singled home Cristian Pache in the bottom of the 13th inning to give the Atlanta Braves a 1-0 win in 13 innings in an epic pitcher's duel in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series.

Nick Markakis started the 13th inning with a single. He was lifted for pinch-runner Pache. Austin Riley then singled to left field to put two on with no out. Ronald Acuña Jr. then hit into a force out putting runners at third and first. Freeman then came through, as he has all season long, with a single to center field scoring Pache.

The pitcher's duel was classic. Two top candidates for the NL Cy Young award, Max Fried and Trevor Bauer, matched inning for inning.

After pitching just six innings in the last three-plus weeks, Fried pitched seven scoreless innings and allowed six hits, with no walks and five strikeouts. He threw 78 pitches, with 53 strikes.

Fried got into trouble in the first inning, giving up back-to-back singles to Nick Senzel and Nick Castellanos. But Fried got a ground out, a line out and then another ground out to escape the jam.

Then in the 6th inning, with one out, Fried gave up back-to-back singles to Castellanos and Joey Votto. But then Fried struck out Eugenio Suarez to end the inning.

Bauer was unbelievably good, as well. He pitched 7 2/3 shutout innings, with only two hits allowed, no walks and 12 strikeouts. He threw 103 pitches, 73 strikes.

One of the biggest plays happened in the 7th inning. With two outs runners at first and third, the Reds' Kyle Farmer tried to steal second. Travis d'Arnaud threw to second base, and then in the rundown play Freddie Freeman turned and threw the ball to d'Arnaud to try and get Aristides Aquino, who was trying to steal home.

In the rundown play, Austin Riley chased and then dove toward Aquino to tag him out for the third out in the inning. It was one of several great defensive plays Riley made at third base, as well.

The game made history. It was the first time ever in the postseason a game was scoreless through 11 innings. The two teams also combined for 37 strikeouts, a new postseason record.

Atlanta's relief pitching was remarkable. In the 13th inning, the Reds loaded the bases with one out. But A.J. Minter got a strike out and then Jose Garcia bounced out to shortstop to end the inning.

Game 2 of the series is Thursday at 12:00 pm ET. Ian Anderson will pitch for Atlanta against Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo.

For more coverage of the Braves - Reds series, listen to The Bill Shanks Show on SportsRadio 93-1 WXKO TheSuperStations.com.