Braves beat Dodgers 8-7 in NLCS Game Two

Bill Shanks

Tonight’s Game: The Braves and Dodgers continued their best-of-seven National League Championship Series tonight with their second meeting of the season...Atlanta and Los Angeles did not play during the regular season, and last met in 2019...The Braves went 2-4 in six games against the Dodgers last season, getting swept at Dodger Stadium and winning two-of-three in Atlanta…The Braves and Dodgers have met three times in postseason play, all of which have come in the Division Series...Atlanta swept Los Angeles in the 1996 NLDS, while Los Angeles has won each of the last two series, in 2013 and 2018, three-games-to-one.

Game 2: The Braves played their 38th Game 2 of a playoff round today, and moved to 28-10 (.737) in these games...They have won 12 of their last 13 such games, including Game 2 in each of the first three rounds of this postseason…The Braves are 8-4 (.667) in Game 2 of the NLCS, with wins in three straight.

Winning Streak: Atlanta has won all seven of its postseason games this season, tied for the longest playoff winning streak in franchise history…The Braves also won seven straight in 1995…The seven wins are the most by the club to ever open a postseason and are tied for the second-longest such streak by any team to open a postseason…The 1967 Reds and 2007 Rockies both won seven straight to open their postseason runs, while the 2014 Royals won a majors-record eight straight to start the playoffs.

