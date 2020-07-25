BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Brian Snitker Friday postgame press conference

Bill Shanks

The Braves lost a tough 1-0 game Friday to start the 2020 season.

The game was a pitcher's duel for six-plus innings. It wasn't until the bottom of the seventh, when Yoenis Cespedes tagged Atlanta reliever Chris Martin for a solo home run to provide the only run of the game. 

Mike Soroka and Jacob deGrom battled in an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel. Soroka pitched six scoreless innings and allowed only four hits, with no walks and three strikeouts. deGrom pitched five scoreless frames and allowed just one hit, with one walk and eight strikeouts.

Soroka was pulled after six innings, despite throwing only 69 pitches. But after the extended delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, managers are not going to over extend their starting pitchers this early in this season.

The Braves blew two chances late in the game. In the seventh, Marcell Ozuna had a one-out double. He then moved to third on a passed ball, but Ozuna was stranded at third when Matt Adams and Austin Riley struck out.

Dansby Swanson singled to lead off the eighth inning before Adam Duvall then struck out. Johan Camargo moved Swanson over to second base on a ground out. But with the tying-run in scoring position Ronald Acuña Jr. struck out to end the inning.

Mets closer Edwin Díaz then survived a one-out walk to Freddie Freeman in the ninth inning by striking out Ozuna and Adams to end the game.

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike Soroka talks about his opening day performance

The Atlanta Braves lost, but Mike Soroka once again showed why he's the ace pitcher

Bill Shanks

Braves Lose Pitcher's Duel 1-0 to the Mets on Opening Day

Yoenis Céspedes hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for the only run as the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 1-0 on Opening Day

Bill Shanks

Braves Get OF Scott Schebler from Cincinnati for Cash

The Atlanta Braves have sent cash to the Cincinnati Reds for outfielder Scott Schebler

Bill Shanks

Braves Catchers Travis d'Arnaud, Tyler Flowers Out for Opening Day

Travis d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers have both tested negative for COVID-19, but they are both experiencing symptoms

Bill Shanks

Mike Soroka takes the mound for the Braves this afternoon in New York

How have the Braves and Mets hitters done against today's starting pitchers

Bill Shanks

Braves season predictions

Bill Shanks talks about what might happen in 2020 with the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

2020 Atlanta Braves season preview

Bill Shanks previews the 2020 Atlanta Braves season

Bill Shanks

Braves set 30-man roster for opening day

The Braves have 16 pitchers and 14 position players to start the 2020 season

Bill Shanks

2020 Braves Preview: The Outfield

Bill Shanks takes a look at the options in the outfield for the Braves in 2020

Bill Shanks

Mike Foltynewicz leads the list of concerns for 2020 Braves

Bill Shanks talks about how the bottom of the rotation could be a concern for 2020

Bill Shanks