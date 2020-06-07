BravesCentral
Top Stories
News

Bruce Benedict on the 1980s Atlanta Braves teams

Bill Shanks

When Bruce Benedict entered the Atlanta organization in 1976, Biff Pocoroba was the starting catcher. Dale Murphy was also a top prospect. But Pocoroba got hurt in 1978 with a bad shoulder injury, and Murphy proved over time he was best suited for another position.

Benedict hit .274 in 1976 in the minor leagues, then .273 in 1977 and .279 in 1978. So, when Pocoroba was hurt in 1978, Benedict got the call to the big leagues. He hit .250 in 22 games and showed he could play defensively in the big leagues.

In 1979, Benedict split the position with left-handed hitting Joe Nolan, with Murphy still playing in 27 games behind the plate. Murphy mainly played first base, and when Chris Chambliss was acquired for the 1980 season, Murphy moved to the outfield and Pocoroba’s shoulder issue became a serious problem.

That opened the door for Benedict, who took over as the starting catcher in 1980. The next season, Benedict was an All-Star, and then again in 1983.

Benedict was great behind the plate defensively, but his offense was occasionally a problem. He hit just .259 in his five years as the main starting catcher, with only 16 home runs and 181 RBI – an average of three home runs and 36 RBI over those five seasons.

The Braves were always trying to replace him. They brought in Alex Trevino, who had caught for Atlanta manager Joe Torre when he led the Mets, in 1984. The Braves tried to trade for Gary Carter before Montreal dealt him to the Mets.

Benedict was finally pushed to the bench in 1985, when the Braves acquired Rick Cerone from the Yankees for Brian Fisher. Then a year later, Ozzie Virgil was acquired from the Phillies. Virgil spent three years as the main catcher. Jody Davis was then Atlanta’s starter in 1989.

Benedict spent five seasons as Atlanta’s backup catcher. He retired following the 1989 season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bob Horner was drafted 42 years ago Saturday

Here's a look back on one of the best draft picks in Atlanta Braves history, one that started the draft and one that can be looked back on as a great success

Bill Shanks

Atlanta Braves 2015 Draft Review

The 2015 Atlanta Braves draft could go down as one of the best of all-time, as the Braves got a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher and their potential starting third baseman for the 2020s

Bill Shanks

Former Braves catcher Bruce Benedict on getting his start in baseball

Former Atlanta Braves catcher Bruce Benedict talks about how his dad, a former baseball player himself, paved the way for his path to professional baseball

Bill Shanks

Braves had rough amateur draft in 2014

Bill Shanks looks back on the 2014 draft for the Atlanta Braves

Bill Shanks

Wonder if Ian Anderson would be pitching tonight for Gwinnett

Bill Shanks can only wonder what would be going on in the Braves farm system

Bill Shanks

Braves 2013 Draft Review

Here's a look back at a draft the Atlanta Braves wish they could forget

Bill Shanks

Ozuna injured in an incident with his wife

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna suffered a small laceration in a domestic dispute with his wife

Bill Shanks

Hello baseball, you're on the clock

Major League Baseball players and owners must figure this mess out, or the long-term health of this sport is in jeopardy

Bill Shanks

Baseball is playing with fire with their childish behavior

Bill Shanks has thoughts on the horrible position baseball has put itself in

Bill Shanks

What if Dave Winfield had come to the Braves in 1981?

Wonder if Dave Winfield wishes he had signed with the Braves instead of the hell he went through in New York

Bill Shanks