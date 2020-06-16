Bryce Elder Interview - Part One

In the fifth round of last Thursday's MLB Draft, the Braves selected University of Texas right-handed pitcher Bryce Elder with pick 156 overall.

Elder is 6-foot-2, 220 pounds and is 21 years old. MLB ranked him as the 109 best prospect heading into the draft, and draft analyst Jim Callis believed the Braves got a great value pick for someone he projected going in the third round.

Callis said Elder has one of the “highest floors” for pitchers in this draft and a “high reliability he’s going to be at least a back-end starter.”

Elder, who is originally from Decatur, Tex., reportedly has an excellent slider. He’s a sinker, two-seam fastball pitcher with ordinary velocity that ranges from 88-95 mph. Callis listed Elder as having one of the four best sliders of the pitchers in this year’s draft.

In four games this season for the Longhorns, Elder was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA. He allowed six earned runs on 18 hits in 26.0 innings, with seven walks and 32 strikeouts.

Last season, Elder pitched and started in 13 games. He had a 2-4 record with a 2.93 ERA. He allowed 70 hits in 83.0 innings, with 33 walks and 86 strikeouts.

As a freshman in 2018, Elder was 6-1 with a 5.55 ERA in 22 games (one start) and had 18 walks and 31 strikeouts in 35.2 innings.

