It was perhaps the best trade in Braves history.

The Braves were rebuilding in 1987 - 33 years ago. They had some veteran players who were of interest to teams in pennant races.

One was right-handed starting pitcher Doyle Alexander, whom the Braves had acquired in the summer of 1986 from the Toronto Blue Jays.

Atlanta had re-signed Alexander the next season after the free agent market was frozen. It was later ruled collusion, as the owners did not sign free agents in the 1986-87 offseason.

Alexander was 5-10 in his 16 starts with the Braves. The Tigers were looking for another starting pitcher, and they got Alexander in exchange for minor league pitching prospect John Smoltz.

In the Tweet above, Braves Hall of Fame announcers Ernie Johnson and Skip Caray announce the trade before Atlanta's game on TBS.

Just five days after Smoltz was acquired by the Braves, Tom Glavine would make his Major League debut in Houston. That was quite a week in Braves history.

Of course, Smoltz and Glavine went on to Hall of Fame careers and helped the Braves win their only World Series championship 25 years ago.

By the way, Johnson and Caray, along with their broadcast partner Pete Van Wieren, should be in baseball's Hall of Fame. Forget about putting on of them in there; all three should be honored for the contribution they made on a national television cable network for some many years.

It is certainly fun to see Ernie and Skip announce a trade that was historic for the Braves.

