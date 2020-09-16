SI.com
Cole Hamels Notes

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels was reinstated from the 45-day injured list prior to tonight’s game and makes his first start of the season. • Atlanta signed him as a free agent to a one-year major league contract on December 4, and placed him on the injured list on July 23 with triceps tendinitis. • Has made seven career starts versus Baltimore, last in 2018 while with Texas...Is 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA (27 ER/45.0 IP) in his seven games. • Last faced them in 2018, earning the win after allowing five hits and four runs over 6.1 innings in the Rangers’ 5-4 win. 

Tonight marks his 50th career interleague start...Over his first 49 turns, he is 14-18 with a 4.40 ERA (148 ER/302.2 IP). 

Hamels is a four-time All-Star and 2008 World Series Champion, and has pitched 14 major league seasons with the Phillies (2006-15), Rangers (2015-18) and Cubs (2018-19). • Is 163-121 in 422 career games, including 421 starts, and has pitched to a 3.42 ERA (1024 ER/2694.2 IP) with 2,558 strikeouts. • He leads all active left-handed pitchers in starts (421) and strikeouts (2,558), ranks third in wins (163), and fifth in ERA (3.42). • Had made at least 20 starts in each of his 14 full major league seasons, including 27 starts in 2019. • Wass one of just two pitchers in the majors with at least 20 starts in every season since 2006, joining Justin Verlander. • Has gone 7-6 with a 3.41 ERA (38 ER/100.1 IP) in 17 career postseason outings, including 16 starts…Pitched one complete game during the 2010 NLDS vs. Cincinnati. • Was named the NLCS and World Series MVP in 2008 as he went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA (7 ER/35. IP) in five postseason starts that season…Earned the 2008 N.L. Babe Ruth Award for the best postseason performance. • His 16 playoff starts are tied with Zack Greinke for fifth most among active pitchers…Only Justin Verlander (30), Clayton Kershaw (25), Jon Lester (22) and Max Scherzer (18) have made more.  

Braves' Freddie Freeman could be the NL MVP

The Braves could have their first MVP since 1999 as Freddie Freeman is having the best season of his 10-year career

Bill Shanks

Cole Hamels talks about his 2020 debut Wednesday night in Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves will finally see Cole Hamels on the mound in a regular season game when he makes his Atlanta debut for 2020 Wednesday night in Baltimore in the rubber game of the three-game series with the Orioles

Bill Shanks

Travis d'Arnaud Postgame - September 15

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud talks about the win over the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Huascar Ynoa helps the Braves beat the Orioles 5-1

The Atlanta Braves beat the Baltimore Orioles 5-1 Tuesday behind a solid start from Huascar Ynoa and yet another big game from Freddie Freeman

Bill Shanks

Brian Snitker previews game two versus Baltimore

Braves manager Brian Snitker talks about Tuesday's game in Baltimore

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint struggles again as the Braves lose in Baltimore 14-1

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker talks about the struggles of Touki Toussaint and the embarrassing loss to the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Braves add Pablo Sandoval before the playoff roster deadline

The Atlanta Braves have added Pablo Sandoval, who had been let go by the San Francisco Giants earlier this week.

Bill Shanks

Braves Notes - September 14

Brian Snitker talks about Touki Toussaint taking the mound for the Braves in game one against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Touki Toussaint pitches Monday for the Braves in Baltimore

Right-handed starter Touki Toussaint gets another chance Monday as he starts game one for the Braves against the Baltimore Orioles

Bill Shanks

Braves have big week ahead with Cole Hamels set to make 2020 debut on Wednesday in Baltimore

The Atlanta Braves have a 3.5 game lead on the Miami Marlins in the National League East with two weeks to go in the regular season

Bill Shanks