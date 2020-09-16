Cole Hamels was reinstated from the 45-day injured list prior to tonight’s game and makes his first start of the season. • Atlanta signed him as a free agent to a one-year major league contract on December 4, and placed him on the injured list on July 23 with triceps tendinitis. • Has made seven career starts versus Baltimore, last in 2018 while with Texas...Is 2-4 with a 5.40 ERA (27 ER/45.0 IP) in his seven games. • Last faced them in 2018, earning the win after allowing five hits and four runs over 6.1 innings in the Rangers’ 5-4 win.

Tonight marks his 50th career interleague start...Over his first 49 turns, he is 14-18 with a 4.40 ERA (148 ER/302.2 IP).

Hamels is a four-time All-Star and 2008 World Series Champion, and has pitched 14 major league seasons with the Phillies (2006-15), Rangers (2015-18) and Cubs (2018-19). • Is 163-121 in 422 career games, including 421 starts, and has pitched to a 3.42 ERA (1024 ER/2694.2 IP) with 2,558 strikeouts. • He leads all active left-handed pitchers in starts (421) and strikeouts (2,558), ranks third in wins (163), and fifth in ERA (3.42). • Had made at least 20 starts in each of his 14 full major league seasons, including 27 starts in 2019. • Wass one of just two pitchers in the majors with at least 20 starts in every season since 2006, joining Justin Verlander. • Has gone 7-6 with a 3.41 ERA (38 ER/100.1 IP) in 17 career postseason outings, including 16 starts…Pitched one complete game during the 2010 NLDS vs. Cincinnati. • Was named the NLCS and World Series MVP in 2008 as he went 4-0 with a 1.80 ERA (7 ER/35. IP) in five postseason starts that season…Earned the 2008 N.L. Babe Ruth Award for the best postseason performance. • His 16 playoff starts are tied with Zack Greinke for fifth most among active pitchers…Only Justin Verlander (30), Clayton Kershaw (25), Jon Lester (22) and Max Scherzer (18) have made more.