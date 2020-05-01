Cory Gearrin is now 34 years old. He's pitched in parts of eight Major League seasons and has 336 games under his belt.

Gearrin was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the fourth round of the 2007 draft out of Mercer University, just south of Atlanta in Macon, Georgia.

It took Gearrin four years to make it to the big leagues. He pitched in 18 games his rookie season in 2011. He had a high ERA of 7.85, but the next year Gearrin got another chance and was much better.

Gearrin had a 1.80 ERA in 22 games, with 20 strikeouts and only four walks in 20 innings of work.

In 2013, Gearrin pitched in 37 games and had an ERA of 3.77. He then had Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2014 season.

The Braves released him at the end of the 2014 season, and he then signed on with the Giants. Gearrin pitched in San Francisco for three-plus seasons and established himself as a solid reliever.

Gearrin had a 3.24 ERA in 166 games with the Giants. He was then traded to Texas, where he pitched 21 games and then the same year he was dealt to Oakland, where he pitched six games in relief for the A's to finish the 2018 season.

In 2019, Gearrin started the season with the Mariners. He was then traded to the Yankees at the deadline. Gearrin pitched in 66 games last season and had a 4.07 ERA.

The Twins signed Gearrin to a minor league contract with an invitation to big league camp this spring. He was trying to make the Minnesota bullpen when the season was put on hold.

Gearrin talked with Bill Shanks about coming up in the Atlanta organization and how it prepared him for his MLB career.

Here are the links to the entire interview:

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-cory-gearrin-interview-part-1-4-30-20/

http://thesuperstations.com/the-bill-shanks-show-cory-gearrin-interview-part-2-4-30-20/

