We now know Kris Bryant has reportedly lost his grievance to try and become a free agent after 2020. Instead, Bryant will be under control for two more seasons and will hit the open market after the 2021 season.

So, with all the trade rumors that have surrounded Bryant the last few months, you must wonder if the Cubs will now intensify their discussions with other teams. And, you also must wonder if the Braves could once again have interest in the 28-year-old third baseman.

With Josh Donaldson now in Minnesota, there is no incumbent for third base. General manager Alex Anthopoulos has said he expects 2018 starter Johan Camargo and Austin Riley to battle it out for third base in spring training.

But could Bryant being available tempt Anthopoulos?

Anthopoulos has said he can add more to the payroll if there is a player out there who could make a significant impact for the 2020 Braves team. Could Bryant fit that description?

If Bryant were to be added, he or newly signed outfielder Marcell Ozuna could hit fourth behind Freddie Freeman. The presence of Bryant would add another potential 30-home run hitter in the middle of the batting order.

There’s little doubt Bryant could make the lineup better, but sources tell BravesCentral.com Atlanta’s front office is concerned about Bryant’s defense. That’s peculiar since the team signed Ozuna, whose defense has slipped the last few years.

The Cubs could use Ender Inciarte for their outfield, and it would likely help the Braves to include Inciarte’s $7.7 million salary in a trade for someone like Bryant who will make $18.6 million this season. Chicago would likely want at least two of Atlanta’s top prospects, but would Anthopoulos include someone like Kyle Wright or Drew Waters for a player who would be with the Braves for only two seasons?

That’s the dilemma. Perhaps if the Braves held off to see if Camargo and/or Riley can handle third base, they could instead use any prospect capital if there were a need for a starting pitcher or another player. The Braves seem determined to see if Camargo can get back to his 2018 form, and they still talk about Riley being the third baseman of the future.

Bryant, like Colorado’s Nolan Arenado, presents a top player at a position that is unsettled for the Braves. It’s hard to believe anyone would think adding Bryant would not make the Braves look better, at least on paper. But at what cost?

Listen to The Bill Shanks Show weekdays at 3:00 p.m. ET on Middle Georgia’s ESPN. You can listen online at TheSuperStations.com. Follow Bill on Twitter at @billshanks and you can email him at thebillshanksshow@yahoo.com.