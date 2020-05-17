One of the best stories in Braves spring training was that of left-handed pitcher Tyler Matzek.

Once a promising prospect with the Rockies, Matzek only pitched in 25 games (24 starts) in two seasons (2014 and 2015) in Colorado. He was 8-12 with a 4.06 ERA in 139.2 Major League innings.

But then, Matzek developed the yips, where he had trouble with his control. He struggled with performance anxiety, and it cost him his career.

Matzek left the Rockies at the end of the 2016 season. Then he had spring training auditions with the White Sox in 2017, the Mariners in 2018 and the Diamondbacks in 2019. In between, Matzek had two stretches in an independent league.

Last summer, the Braves signed him. It’s no coincidence his former manager in Colorado is Walt Weiss, who is now Atlanta’s bench coach.

Weiss had to be overjoyed in spring training when the Braves brought Matzek over to pitch in four MLB games. Matzek did not allow an earned run in those four games. He allowed one hit, walked one and struck out 10 in his 4.2 innings of work.

And then, baseball was put on pause. A chance Matzek may have had of actually competing for a spot in Atlanta’s bullpen was cut short.

When baseball resumes, it’ll be interesting to see if the Braves give Matzek another chance. He looked like someone who had found himself, and there’s a reason he was the 11 pick in the first round of the amateur draft 11 years ago.

