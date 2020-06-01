Dale Murphy's son injured in Colorado protest

Former Braves outfielder Dale Murphy informed fans on Twitter that his son had been injured in a protest in Colorado

Murphy continued:

"Luckily, his eye was saved due to a kind stranger that was handing out goggles to protestors shortly before the shooting and another kind stranger that drove him to the ER. Others were not so lucky and will be permanently disabled due to excessive police force

As terrible as this experience has been, we know that it's practically nothing compared to the systemic racism and violence against Black life that he was protesting in the first place. Black communities across America have been terrorized for centuries by excessive police force.

If you're a beneficiary of systemic racism, then you will not be able to dismantle it at no cost to yourself. You will have to put yourself at risk. It might not always result in being physically attacked, but it will require you to make yourself vulnerable.

Please consider taking action for a more just world. You can protest peacefully. You can donate to your local

@Blklivesmatter

chapter, the

@NAACP_LDF

or read this guide for other ways to help protestors."

Wikipedia defines rubber bullets "are most commonly associated with use in riot control and to disperse protests. These types of projectiles are sometimes called baton rounds. Rubber projectiles have largely been replaced by other materials as rubber tends to bounce uncontrollably. Such "kinetic impact munitions" are meant to cause pain but not serious injury."

